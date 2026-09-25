Global Battery Recycling Market Outlook 2026-2031 EV Adoption, Critical Mineral Recovery And Circular Economy Investments Accelerate
The global battery recycling market is becoming a strategic component of the sustainable energy transition, driven by rising electric vehicle adoption, critical mineral security, environmental regulation and investment in circular battery supply chains. The industry supports the collection, dismantling and recovery of materials from spent batteries, including lithium, cobalt, nickel and lead.
The battery recycling market is estimated to reach approximately USD 10 billion to USD 30 billion in 2025, with projected compound annual growth rates ranging from 7% to 17% through 2030. Expansion is being supported by the European Union Battery Regulation, domestic sourcing incentives, growing volumes of end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and increasing demand for recycled black mass in new battery production.
Closed-loop partnerships among automotive original equipment manufacturers, battery producers and specialized recycling companies are reshaping the competitive landscape. The industry is also transitioning from conventional pyrometallurgical processing toward hydrometallurgy and direct recycling technologies, which can improve material recovery rates and reduce environmental impact.
Battery Recycling Market by Source and Battery Type
Manufacturing scrap is expected to remain the largest near-term source of recyclable battery material. This segment is projected to grow by approximately 8% to 16% annually as global gigafactory capacity expands. Production scrap is attractive to recyclers because its chemical composition is known and its material purity is generally higher than mixed end-of-life battery streams.
Transportation batteries represent the most significant long-term growth opportunity, with projected annual growth of 12% to 22%. Recycling volumes are expected to rise as early generations of mass-market electric vehicles reach retirement. Long-term agreements between automotive manufacturers and recyclers are becoming increasingly important for securing recovered materials and meeting sustainability targets.
Consumer electronics battery recycling is forecast to grow by 5% to 11% annually, supported by discarded smartphones, laptops and power tools. Stationary energy storage, telecommunications backup systems and other applications are projected to expand by 9% to 18%.
Lead-acid batteries continue to account for the largest market share by volume and value, with anticipated growth of 6% to 9.5%. Recycling rates exceed 98% in many developed markets, supported by established collection networks and continued demand from automotive, telecommunications and data center applications.
Lithium-ion battery recycling is the fastest-growing category, with a projected CAGR of 15% to 30%. Growth is closely linked to transportation electrification and demand for black mass containing lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese. Nickel-cadmium, sodium-ion and other battery chemistries are expected to grow by 4% to 10%, although their commercial development and recovery economics vary considerably.
Regional Battery Recycling Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific remains the center of global battery recycling capacity, with estimated growth of 10% to 20%. China accounts for more than half of worldwide recycling capacity, while Japan and South Korea continue investing in high-purity material recovery. Companies including GEM Co., Ltd. and CATL are advancing vertically integrated models that connect battery manufacturing, recycling and recovered material reuse.
North America is projected to grow by 12% to 24%, supported by U.S. domestic sourcing incentives and significant investment in regional battery infrastructure. The United States is attracting capital for closed-loop battery supply chains, while Canada is developing hydrometallurgical processing capabilities.
Europe is expected to record growth of 8% to 18%. Mandatory recycled content requirements, material recovery targets and battery traceability rules are encouraging automotive manufacturers to establish long-term recycling partnerships. Germany, France and Belgium remain important centers for battery consumption, processing and technology development.
Latin America is projected to grow by 6% to 14%, led by Brazil and Chile as they address rising electronic waste volumes and expand electric public transportation. The Middle East and Africa are forecast to grow by 5% to 13%, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates investing in lead-acid and consumer electronics recycling as part of broader economic diversification and sustainability programs.
Competitive Landscape and Battery Recycling Companies
The market includes chemical companies, mining groups, battery manufacturers, industrial conglomerates and specialized recycling technology providers. Umicore combines high-temperature processing with hydrometallurgical refining, while CATL subsidiary Brunp integrates recycling with battery cell production. GEM Co., Ltd. operates large-scale circular economy facilities in China.
Li-Cycle uses a distributed preprocessing and centralized refining model, while Redwood Materials is developing a closed-loop platform that combines recycling with anode and cathode material production. RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Retriev Technologies and Aqua Metals are advancing specialized material recovery processes. Glencore is using strategic investments and existing metallurgical infrastructure to expand its black mass processing capabilities.
Established lead recyclers, including Ecobat Technologies, Gravita India and East Penn Manufacturing, benefit from mature collection systems and integrated production facilities. Their operating models demonstrate the commercial potential of highly developed closed-loop battery systems.
Battery Recycling Value Chain
The battery recycling value chain begins with collection and specialized logistics. Transportation remains complex because damaged lithium-ion batteries require regulated handling, protective packaging and fire-risk controls. Preprocessing includes battery discharge, dismantling and shredding under controlled conditions, followed by the separation of black mass, aluminum, copper and plastics.
Refining creates the greatest material value. Pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes recover battery-grade products such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulfate and nickel sulfate. These recovered materials can then be incorporated into cathode and anode production before returning to battery manufacturers and automotive supply chains.
Battery Recycling Market Opportunities and Challenges
Resource security represents one of the strongest market opportunities. Countries with limited domestic mining capacity increasingly view spent batteries as an important secondary source of critical minerals. Additional growth areas include second-life energy storage, direct cathode recycling, digital battery passports and blockchain-enabled material tracking.
Market development nevertheless faces several challenges. Recycling profitability remains exposed to fluctuations in virgin lithium, cobalt and nickel prices. The growing use of lithium iron phosphate batteries may reduce recoverable material value, requiring more efficient processing technologies. Fire risk during storage and transportation remains a major operational concern, while inconsistent battery designs continue to limit automated disassembly.
Despite these constraints, regulatory momentum, electric vehicle deployment and investment in domestic battery supply chains are expected to sustain long-term market expansion. Companies that combine secure feedstock agreements, advanced recovery technology, regional processing capacity and closed-loop manufacturing partnerships will be best positioned to compete in the rapidly evolving global battery recycling market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3: Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4: Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Battery Recycling Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8: Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Battery Recycling by Region
8.2 Import of Battery Recycling by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Battery Recycling Market in North America (2021-2031)
9.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
9.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Battery Recycling Market in South America (2021-2031)
10.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
10.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Battery Recycling Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)
11.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
11.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand
Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Battery Recycling Market in Europe (2021-2031)
12.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
12.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 North Europe
Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Battery Recycling Market in MEA (2021-2031)
13.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
13.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14: Summary for Global Battery Recycling Market (2021-2026)
14.1 Battery Recycling Market Size
14.2 Battery Recycling Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15: Global Battery Recycling Market Forecast (2026-2031)
15.1 Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast
15.2 Battery Recycling Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors
- Umicore N.V. Retriev Technologies Inc. Glencore International AG Li-Cycle Corp. RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Aqua Metals Inc. Battery Recycling Made Easy Raw Materials Company Inc. Recupyl SAS GEM Co. Ltd. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited Redwood Materials Inc. Ecobat Technologies Gravita India Limited East Penn Manufacturing Co.
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