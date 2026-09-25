MDLN Stock Drop Alert: Medline Stock Plummets 13% After Product Quality Issues Revealed BFA Law Notifies Investors Of Its Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Medline Inc. committed securities fraud relating to statements about Medline's manufacturing and product quality.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Medline securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Medline ($MDLN) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Medline's statements about its manufacturing and product quality. Stock Declines:



June 2, 2026 – 7% Stock Drop

August 5, 2026 – 13% Stock Drop

Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Medline Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Medline is a healthcare manufacturing and supply-chain company that retails and distributes medical and surgical products.

BFA is investigating whether Medline misled investors about its manufacturing and product quality.

Why did Medline's Stock Drop?

On June 2, 2026, the FDA published a warning letter detailing Medline's“significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals” and stating that Medline“failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.”

Following that announcement, Medline shares fell approximately 7% on June 2, 2026.

Then, before market hours on August 5, 2026, Medline acknowledged that at least some of remediation steps taken to address the issues in the FDA's warning letter had“result[ed] in earnings loss” during the company's 2Q26 earnings call.

Following that announcement, Medline shares fell approximately 13% on August 5, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Medline securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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