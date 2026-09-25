APP Stock Drop Alert: Applovin Stock Plummets 20% After AI Progress Issues Revealed BFA Law Notifies Investors Of The Imminent November 16 Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the AppLovin ($APP) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging AppLovin misrepresented the strength, viability, and development of its AI-based business model and products

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: August 5, 2026 – 20% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until November 16, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in AppLovin securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Talbot v. AppLovin Corp., et al., No. 26-cv-10584.

Why is AppLovin Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

AppLovin is an advertising solutions company. AppLovin claims its advertising products use artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, among other things, to more effectively match advertisers to prospective customers.

According to the complaint, AppLovin touted the purported strength of the company's AI models as a major driver of the company's growth, telling investors that AppLovin was“constantly improving” its models and that“we don't really see a reason why that's going to slow down.”

As alleged, the company's new generative AI video tool in its AppLovin Ads platform experienced significant development delays, which stymied improvements to AppLovin's AI model.

Why did AppLovin's Stock Drop?

On July 13, 2026, a Bank of America Securities analyst published a note stating that“AppLovin's eCommerce footprint expanded at a slower pace in June” and“[w]eekly data has not shown a clear uptick since AppLovin [Ads] opened to all eComm advertisers on 6/22, suggesting a muted GA start.” Accordingly, Bank of America Securities lowered its estimate for AppLovin's annual revenue.

On this news, AppLovin's stock price dropped $64.13 per share, or 12.6%, from a closing price of $506.80 per share on July 10, 2026, to a closing price of $442.85 per share on July 13, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2026, after the market closed, AppLovin announced that it missed consensus estimates for quarterly revenue, delivering $1.92 billion of revenue against consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. Defendants attributed the miss, in part, to delays in the roll out of AppLovin Ads' generative AI video creation tool, which led to lower-than-expected AppLovin Ads revenue and hampered AppLovin's AI“model performance[.]”

On this news, AppLovin's stock price dropped $82.13 per share, or 19.6%, from a closing price of $417.80 per share on August 5, 2026, to a closing price of $335.67 per share on August 6, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in AppLovin, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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