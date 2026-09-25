Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On 110Th Birth Anniversary In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 110th birth anniversary in Rajasthan's Jaipur, recalling his contributions to the concepts of 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the last person), integral humanism and cultural nationalism.

Nabin described Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a great son of Mother India and a proponent of integral humanism, saying his life and work would continue to inspire party workers committed to serving the nation.

He said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had a special connection with Rajasthan, where he received his education. His maternal grandfather's home was located near Dhankya railway station, where he was raised and educated. His maternal grandfather served as a station master.

Nabin added that the guidance and upbringing Upadhyaya received in Rajasthan contributed to his later academic achievements.

He recalled that Upadhyaya secured first position across the Ajmer region while studying at the Sikar Kalyan High School and later topped his Intermediate examinations in Pilani.

Nabin said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's ideological contribution provided direction to the organisation's thinking from the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the BJP and helped lay the foundation for the organisation the BJP has become today.

Recalling Upadhyaya's words about a lamp, the BJP President said the true test of a lamp lies not merely in its flame but in how far its light reaches.

He added that the same principle forms the basis of 'Antyodaya', ensuring that the benefits of development and welfare reach the last person in society.

According to Nabin, the schemes and implementation mechanisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are aimed at translating this principle into reality at the grassroots level.

"Our (BJP) MLAs, MPs and representatives of local bodies and Panchayats are the key drivers in taking this spirit of 'Antyodaya' to the grassroots," the BJP President said.

He added that connecting elected representatives with this vision would be important for ensuring that government welfare and development initiatives reach their intended beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Nabin also participated in a 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan' at Albert Hall in Jaipur and contributed voluntary labour ('shramdaan').

He said that cleanliness is a form of service and called upon people to keep their surroundings clean and contribute through shramdaan whenever possible.

Nabin added that Mahatma Gandhi not only played a role in India's freedom movement but also raised awareness about cleanliness.

He said that awareness about cleanliness had increased across the country following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for cleanliness.

After the cleanliness programme, Nabin also planted a sapling.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and State BJP President Madan Rathore were among the senior party leaders present during the programmes.

Nabin said the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to taking the benefits of development and welfare to the last person in society.

He added that Antyodaya remained central to the vision associated with Upadhyaya and that BJP's elected representatives had an important role in carrying this principle forward at the grassroots level.