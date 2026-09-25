Gujarat CM Joins Ahmedabad's 12Th 'Seva Setu' Programme, Distributes Certificates
The programme was jointly organised by the AMC's South, East, Central and North zones as part of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being held to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.
Patel visited the 'Seva Setu' venue and inspected stalls set up to provide citizens access to various government schemes and services.
He interacted with beneficiaries, distributed certificates and assistance cheques, and sought their feedback on the benefits they had received through different government schemes.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of the various scheme desks at the venue, where citizens could access services and seek resolution of their applications.
The programme was aimed at facilitating access to government benefits and allowing applications to be resolved on the spot.
A large number of citizens attended the programme and availed of government services and scheme benefits at the venue.
The programme was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshna Vaghela; Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot; MP Dinesh Makwana; MLAs Amul Bhatt and Dineshsinh Kushwaha; Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel and city BJP president Prerak Shah, along with senior officials and office-bearers of the municipal corporation.
Earlier, on September 17, CM Patel joined a cleanliness drive at the Vadnagar Bus Port, participating in 'Shramdaan' and planting trees as part of statewide programmes marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public service.
The programme was organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and 'Seva Setu' programmes being held across Gujarat to mark PM Modi's birthday and commemorate his 25-year journey in public service.
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