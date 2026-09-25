Automated Test Equipment Market To Worth $13.87 Billion By 2035 At CAGR 5.13% SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Automated Test Equipment Market was Estimated at USD 1.57 Billion in 2025 and Expected to Reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2035 Similarly, Europe is projected to reach USD 2.66 Billion by 2035

Austin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, The Automated Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.87 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2026 to 2035. The growth is backed by the increasing complexity and quantities of semiconductors in consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunication devices, and industrial automation systems that require fast, accurate, and cost-effective test solutions. Transitioning to three-nanometer nodes and below is driving the need for over ten thousand pin counts, while heterogeneous integration of chiplets is taking test and validation from die-level to system-level.









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Automated Test Equipment Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 8.41 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 13.87 Billion

CAGR: 5.13% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: Asia Pacific, approximately 52.32% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest product: Non-Memory ATE, approximately 60.77% share in 2025

Fastest-growing product: Memory ATE

Largest component: Tester Mainframes, approximately 55.90% share in 2025

Fastest-growing component: System-Level Burn-in Racks

Largest type: Logic Testing

Fastest-growing type: Discrete Testing

Largest end-user: Consumer Electronics Fastest-growing end-user: Automotive

Market Relevance

There has been an increased importance of automated test equipment as the size of devices shrinks, and they have higher functionality density. The interface boards employ low-loss laminates to manage the 70 gigabit per second differential lanes and the active temperature control sockets maintain the junction temperatures within a half-degree centigrade.

Automated Test Equipment Market Overview

Market consists of ATE for memory and non-memory products, tester mainframes, burn-in racks and other components used in logic, memory and discrete testing in consumer, automotive and industrial applications. ATE for non-memory products is the leading category in the market due to consistent demand for logic and mixed-signal testing in a wide variety of applications. ATE for memory products is witnessing rapid growth due to increase in production of DRAMs, NAND and next generation non-volatile memory products.

Strategic Market Outlook

There are openings from the field of AI chip validation and testing of high-bandwidth memory as well since growth in hyperscale data centers and the increase in AI accelerators require very fast memory testers and system burn-in testing. High demands for high bandwidth memory probe cards and final test also provide a lucrative revenue stream for equipment manufacturers until 2035.

High capital costs and inconsistent measurement are the major barriers. The huge capital outlay required to purchase and maintain these testers is hindering adoption of such systems by small semiconductor companies and outsourcing firms for testing purposes. Different research techniques and periodic refreshes also pose a problem in multi-year capital planning.

Automated Test Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 52.32% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing region, owing to its heavy concentration of semiconductor fabrication and assembly capacity across Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan, with Taiwan contributing roughly 36.90% of regional revenue.

The U.S. Automated Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2026 to 2035, driven by a strong base of leading test system developers, aerospace and defense adoption, AI accelerator and HPC chip output, and rising domestic semiconductor manufacturing investment.

The Europe Automated Test Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.70% during 2026–2035. The growth is supported by strong automotive semiconductor activity and growing industrial automation.

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Automated Test Equipment Market Segment Analysis

By Product: Non-Memory ATE held a market share of about 60.77% in 2025, owing to sustained demand for logic and mixed-signal testing. Memory ATE is the fastest-growing segment due to rising DRAM, NAND, and next-generation memory production.

By Component: Tester Mainframes accounted for nearly 55.90% share in 2025, as the central part of test system architecture enhanced with pattern generation accelerators and cloud analytics. System-Level Burn-in Racks are growing the fastest, driven by extended reliability checks for AI accelerators and HPC chips.

By Type: Logic Testing held the largest share in 2025, backed by rising pin counts and processing speeds in 5G chipsets and AI accelerators. Discrete Testing is growing the fastest due to higher power semiconductor content in EV powertrains and renewable energy systems.

By End-User: Consumer Electronics made up the largest share in 2025, supported by steady demand for smartphones, wearables, and connected devices. Automotive is growing the fastest as electrification tightens functional-safety testing requirements.

Automated Test Equipment Market Key Trends



Automotive electrification raising functional-safety test needs across vehicle electronics

Chiplet-based heterogeneous integration moving validation toward system-level testing

Shift to three-nanometer and finer nodes pushing pin counts above ten thousand channels

Low-loss laminate interface boards supporting seventy gigabit-per-second lanes Growing AI accelerator and hyperscale data center output boosting memory and logic test demand

Major key players include



Advantest Corporation

Teradyne, Inc.

Cohu, Inc.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Averna Technologies Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

SPEA S.p.A.

TESEC, Inc.

Technoprobe S.p.A.

FormFactor, Inc.

MA-tek

Aemulus Holdings Bhd

Roos Instruments, Inc. Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

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