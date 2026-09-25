SNIPEF Welcomes £8.8M Apprenticeship Investment And Calls For Greater Employer Support

Stephanie Lowe, Deputy Chief Executive of SNIPEF

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“We welcome this additional investment in Scotland's Modern Apprenticeship programme. After several years in which the real value of apprenticeship funding has been steadily eroded, this 10% uplift is an important and much-needed step.“For SNIPEF Training Services, as an employer-led managing agent for the plumbing and heating profession, maintaining rigorous standards and providing high-quality support to employers and apprentices are fundamental to what we do.“We have worked closely with the Scottish Government over the past two years to demonstrate the resources required to deliver that service effectively, and this additional investment will help us continue to strengthen the quality and support we provide.“However, this cannot be the end of the conversation. A successful apprenticeship system depends not only on properly resourced delivery, but on employers having the confidence, capacity and support to create and sustain apprenticeship opportunities.“This is particularly important in safety-critical and delivery-critical professions such as plumbing and heating, where employers make a significant four-year commitment to developing the skilled professionals Scotland will need for decades to come.“We therefore welcome this investment as an important first step and look forward to continuing to work with the Scottish Government on how we also support the employers at the heart of Scotland's apprenticeship system.”About SNIPEFThe Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers' Federation (SNIPEF) is the leading trade association for plumbing and heating businesses in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Established in 1923, SNIPEF represents and supports plumbing and heating employers, promotes high standards across the profession and works with government, industry and other stakeholders on the issues affecting its members and the wider built environment.Through SNIPEF Training Services, it also supports the delivery of plumbing and heating apprenticeships in Scotland, working with employers to develop the skilled workforce the profession needs.Contact

Richard Campbell

SNIPEF

+44 7710 542381

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SNIPEF Welcomes £8.8m Apprenticeship Investment and Calls for Greater Employer Support News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 25, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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