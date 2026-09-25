FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Harris, leader of Ultracare Las Vegas, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how responsibility, adaptability, and resilience can shape leadership during difficult circumstances.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America's heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran's journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their websiteIn his episode, Harris explores how accepting responsibility can help leaders adapt to unexpected challenges, and how resilience, discipline, and learning to operate under pressure can support long-term growth.Brian's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Brian Harris Joins Operation CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 25, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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