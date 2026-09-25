Fintech Brand Blackcat Partners With A Czech Consumer Association Fundurama

Fundurama and Blackcat Announcement

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payment app Blackcat and Fundurama, a Prague-based non-profit consumer association, have launched a partnership. Fundurama members can now apply for a Blackcat payment card in the Blackcat app.Fundurama is a consumer association for people who earn, spend and save across borders. It publishes plain-language guides on consumer rights and cross-border fees, runs member communities, and uses its collective scale to negotiate partner offers for members - including an international payment card issued by a licensed payment partner. Run by a non-profit registered in Prague. Basic membership is free.The card is available to members as a partner offer. Applying takes a few minutes: users join the community and complete the order form directly in the Blackcat app. Blackcat charges no issuance fee for the standard card, and standard postal delivery is free; other fees and limits may apply under the Blackcat fee schedule. The card can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay where available. Card issuance is subject to Blackcat's onboarding checks, eligibility criteria and terms.About Fundurama.Fundurama is a consumer association for people who earn, spend and save across borders. It publishes plain-language guides on consumer rights, educational expert-level content, runs member communities, and uses its collective scale to negotiate partner offers for members - including an international payment card issued by a licensed payment partner. Fundurama is run by Global Consumer Association z.s., a non-profit association registered in Prague, Czech Republic (reg. no. 23086742). Basic membership is free: funduramaAbout Blackcat.Blackcat is a European fintech platform that combines everyday financial services - EUR IBAN accounts, SEPA transfers, cards, free internal account-to-account money transfers, cashback and bonuses - in a single multi-wallet application.Fiat services are powered by Papaya Ltd, an Electronic Money Institution authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and a direct SEPA participant. Registration number C55146. Client funds are safeguarded in accordance with applicable legislation. Funds held in e-money accounts are not covered by the Depositor Compensation Scheme. You can get more information about terms and conditions on the website blackcat The bonus payment is a part of the loyalty program provided by Baltic Technology Solutions OU. Detailed terms and conditions can be found here.

Zhanna B.

Cardination Ltd

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Fintech brand Blackcat partners with a Czech consumer association Fundurama News Provided By Cardination Limited September 25, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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