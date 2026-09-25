CM Shivakumar Using Previous Govt As Shield To Hide Financial Failure: Basavaraj Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accused CM D.K. Shivakumar of trying to shield his government's financial mismanagement by blaming the previous regime, and said the Congress government's lack of political will to correct its financial situation was unfortunate.

Bommai headed the BJP-led previous government in Karnataka.

In a post on X, he said a note from the Finance Department warning that high revenue expenditure had left little scope for introducing new programmes exposed the“financial distress” of the present government.

He alleged that Shivakumar, while referring to the Finance Department's note in the Assembly on Thursday, had attempted to defend his government by stating that similar notes had been issued during the governments headed by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and himself.

Bommai said the circumstances during Yediyurappa's and his tenure were different, as the state had faced severe economic disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During our tenure, Covid-19 waves were at their peak, and economic activity had come to a standstill. There was a compulsion to maintain financial discipline,” he said.

He argued that the current economic situation was different, claiming that the country's economy was witnessing strong growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that Karnataka's revenues had also increased.

Bommai claimed that the state's borrowing, which he put at around Rs 65,000 crore during his government's tenure, had now increased to around Rs 1.20 lakh crore under the Congress government.

He said the Finance Department's warning that high revenue expenditure was leaving no room for new programmes indicated that the government's financial management had failed and that the state exchequer was under severe pressure.

Bommai said comparing the present situation with the previous government was inappropriate and urged the government to acknowledge its financial difficulties and take stringent corrective measures.

He also pointed to the state's budget position, claiming that his government had presented a surplus budget, while the present government had presented three consecutive deficit budgets.

“There is no political will to take the necessary corrective measures. This is unfortunate for Karnataka,” he said.

Bommai urged the government to take immediate steps to address the state's financial situation and improve fiscal management.