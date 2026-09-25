Press Release: Aimmy Couture Deszine Advances Handbag Line And Operations With Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Aimmy Couture Deszine, an active participant in FasterCapital 's program, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances in its current growth stage... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Aimmy Couture Deszine, an active participant in FasterCapital's program, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances in its current growth stage with ongoing support from and the EquityPilot program. Recent progress includes a 50% revenue increase over 24 months, the launch of a bespoke women's handbag line, website deployment next week, team expansion, and active deployment of a 3 Million Naira grant.

FasterCapital's continued collaboration through EquityPilot is focused on milestone planning and execution follow-up while Aimmy Couture Deszine concentrates on scaling production, finalizing its website launch, and deploying grant funds to support expansion.

Aimmy Couture Deszine is reporting measurable execution progress that spans product diversification, digital readiness, and operational capacity. Over the past 24 months the business has grown revenue by 50% and introduced a new bespoke women's handbag line crafted from fabric via existing production methods. The team has added an intern to increase daily output, and a professional business website is scheduled to go live next week. The company is also deploying a 3 Million Naira grant awarded by the Flourish Africa Women Entrepreneur Initiative cohort 3.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to track product and digital rollouts

– Fundraising readiness support and guidance on deploying grant capital responsibly

– Pitch and communication refinement ahead of broader market outreach

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate – Strategic prioritization to balance product, team, and digital investments

What the Startup Delivers?

Aimmy Couture Deszine produces bespoke women's fashion accessories, now expanded to include a handcrafted fabric handbag line. The new line leverages existing sewing-based manufacturing and aims to reach consumers seeking artisanal, fabric-based luxury accessories in Nigeria and nearby markets.

Current Execution Priorities

The company's current priorities are finalizing its professional website launch, scaling daily production capacity through skill development and added personnel, deploying the 3 Million Naira grant to operational and product needs, and refining communications for market outreach.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Aimmy Couture Deszine through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Aimmy Couture Deszine

Aimmy Couture Deszine is a Nigerian fashion label focused on bespoke women's apparel and accessories. Recent priorities include product diversification into bespoke fabric handbags, operational scaling through team growth, and digital platform deployment to broaden market access.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.