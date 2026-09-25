Abu Dhabi Chamber Signs Mou With Germany's Fraunhofer IPK To Advance Industrial Capability, Innovation And Applied Research

Partnership connects Abu Dhabi companies with Germany's applied research, development and industrial expertise ecosystem. Capacity-building and knowledge exchange programmes to focus on advanced manufacturing, industrial artificial intelligence, automation and sustainable production. Support for manufacturers and SMEs to enhance competitiveness and drive innovation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE September, 2026: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology IPK to establish a framework for collaboration in industrial capability development, innovation and applied research. The partnership aims to enhance access for Abu Dhabi-based companies, manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to advance industrial expertise, knowledge and technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Chamber by H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and on behalf of Fraunhofer IPK by Professor Dr.-Ing. Holger Kohl, Acting Director of the Institute.

The MoU forms part of Abu Dhabi Chamber's ongoing efforts to expand its international economic and institutional partnerships and connect the Emirate's business community with leading global research, development and industrial expertise centres. The collaboration will support the competitiveness of private sector companies, facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, strengthen local value chains and reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional and global hub for business, manufacturing and innovation.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“Our collaboration with Fraunhofer IPK reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to building strategic partnerships that connect the Emirate's business community with world-class centres of expertise, research and development. Through such collaborations, advanced knowledge can be translated into industrial capabilities and practical applications that enhance productivity and competitiveness across businesses. Germany's recognised strengths in manufacturing, innovation and applied research represent significant value for Abu Dhabi's industrial development journey. This partnership will help accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, strengthen supplier development and enhance the resilience of local value chains.”

He added:“We place particular emphasis on empowering manufacturers and SMEs with access to the knowledge, expertise and tools needed to modernise operations, improve efficiency and develop higher value-added products and services. Abu Dhabi Chamber will continue to play a proactive role in building platforms and partnerships that connect companies in the Emirate with global partners, experts and markets, enabling innovation, growth and meaningful contributions to Abu Dhabi's economic diversification agenda.”

For his part, Professor Dr.-Ing. Holger Kohl, Acting Director of Fraunhofer IPK, said:“This MoU marks a new phase in exploring opportunities for collaboration with Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Emirate's private sector companies, leveraging Fraunhofer IPK's expertise in production systems, industrial technologies and applied research. We look forward to sharing knowledge, gaining deeper insights into the needs of manufacturers in Abu Dhabi and identifying areas where advanced solutions and technologies can contribute to greater efficiency, sustainability and industrial innovation.”

The agreement establishes a structured framework to explore collaboration in advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, industrial artificial intelligence, automation, sustainable production, resource efficiency and the circular economy. The objective is to align Fraunhofer's applied research and development capabilities with the practical requirements of businesses and manufacturers operating in Abu Dhabi.

Fraunhofer IPK is one of Germany's leading institutes specialising in applied research and development. Its areas of expertise include advanced production systems, digitally integrated manufacturing, automation, process and factory development, production management, and knowledge and technology transfer, all aimed at improving industrial efficiency and enhancing innovation and competitiveness.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will explore opportunities to organise specialised in-person and virtual workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions for Abu Dhabi companies, delivered by experts in priority industrial and technology sectors. Fraunhofer IPK specialists may also contribute to Abu Dhabi Chamber's capacity-building and skills development programmes through expert speakers, industrial case studies and educational and reference materials.

The MoU also opens avenues for technical and knowledge exchange visits to Fraunhofer IPK's facilities in Berlin, involving selected Abu Dhabi companies and business delegations. These visits will provide participants with first-hand exposure to advanced technologies, innovative solutions, research capabilities and modern industrial best practices.

In addition, both parties will seek to facilitate targeted business-to-business engagements in technology and industrial innovation, connecting Abu Dhabi companies with relevant industrial, technological, research and innovation organisations within the Fraunhofer network in Germany, based on participating companies' needs and the availability of suitable partners. The agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to deepening knowledge-driven cooperation between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and Germany, advancing economic relations beyond trade exchange towards industrial capability development and stronger links between businesses and research and development institutions.