SOCAR, Azerbaijan Water Agency, Esyasoft Holding To Cooperate On Water Resource Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 25, 2026, as part of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in water resource management signed between SOCAR, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and UAE-based Esyasoft Holding was exchanged.

This was reported by the press service of SOCAR.

The document was exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and Bipin Chandra, Director of Esyasoft Holding.

The Memorandum provides for cooperation in the assessment, general design and deployment planning of a Smart Water Grid Management System in Azerbaijan. Within this framework, the parties will prepare a feasibility study covering the technical, operational, commercial, financial, regulatory and cybersecurity aspects of the project, as well as the project's implementation plan.

The project aims to modernize water resources management and distribution infrastructure, reduce technical and commercial water losses, and improve the quality of services provided to consumers. The system is expected to include smart water meters, remote data collection and processing, water network monitoring, leak detection, pressure management and digital hydraulic modelling solutions.

Under the document, SOCAR will be responsible for developing the project's financing model and a potential public-private partnership framework, as well as energy-efficient solutions for water supply systems, including the optimisation of pumping system operations.

The project is expected to draw on Esyasoft Holding's international expertise in smart utility technologies, as well as the experience gained through the Smart Gas Network Transformation Project implemented with SOCAR's Azerigas Production Union in Azerbaijan. Adapting this experience to the water sector will support the development of smart metering, real-time monitoring, loss detection and data-driven network management.