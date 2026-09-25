'The Pacific Modern' Debuts In Dan And Laurie Ivanoff's Sammamish Estate, Merging Architecture, Tech, And High Fashion

Models Devin Short and Kosin Chen posing in front of Dan and Laurie Ivanoff's Sammamish estate house

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Models Devin Short and Kosin Chen

Editorial Visual Series Brings Together Regional Business Leaders, Bespoke Tailoring, and Fine Jewelry Inside Landmark Eastside Residence.

- Holly ZhangSAMMAMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An exclusive editorial salon and visual series titled "The Pacific Modern" has debuted inside the private residence of prominent Pacific Northwest developer Dan Ivanoff, Co-Founder and Managing Member of Schnitzer West. Set against the estate's soaring timber-and-glass architecture on the Sammamish Plateau, the production brings together local tech leaders, founders, and artisans to redefine contemporary west coast luxury.Under Ivanoff's vision, the Schnitzer West team reshaped the regional commercial and luxury landscape through landmark developments, most notably The Shops at The Bravern in downtown Bellevue. Now, Ivanoff has opened his family's private estate compound for the visual showcase as the resort-style property enters the market.Curated and creative directed by fine jewelry designer Holly Zhang, "The Pacific Modern" bypasses traditional agency models to feature regional business and tech pioneers directly in front of the lens:.Bobby McKinney (@remphoto18) – Photographer & Business Owner.Kosin Chen (@kosinc01) – Senior Product Owner – AI Transformation.Devin Short (@devinshort_) – Founder & Head Coach, Validus / TV Personality (Married At First Sight, S20 - Peacock).Olivia Jones (@honeyfrenchtoast) – Hair & Makeup artistThe subjects were styled in bespoke suits by couture tailor Gustavo Apiti, artisanal luxury eyewear by Bellevue-based Eye Society, and handcrafted statement fine jewelry from Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery in The Shops at The Bravern, located in downtown Bellevue, with on-set beauty direction led by Lead Beauty Artist Olivia Jones."Pacific Northwest luxury has always been defined by its dramatic natural setting and architectural ambition, but its true energy comes from the people driving regional innovation," said Holly Zhang, Creative Director and Founder of Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery. "Hosting 'The Pacific Modern' inside Dan and Laurie Ivanoff's private residence created an organic dialogue between world-class architecture, local entrepreneurship, and master craftsmanship."Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass, native cedar beams, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces, the estate served as a living canvas illustrating the convergence of Puget Sound's thriving tech community and high-design culture.PRODUCTION CREDITS & CAST.Creative Direction & Production: Holly Zhang (@HollyZhangPearlGallery / hollyzhang).Host / Estate Owner: Dan Ivanoff (Co-Founder & Managing Member, Schnitzer West) and Laurie Ivanoff.Location: Private Residence, Sammamish Plateau (2045 250th Pl NE, Sammamish, WA 98074).Lead Photographer & Featured Talent: Bobby McKinney (@remphoto18) – Photographer & Business Owner.Wardrobe: Gustavo Apiti Couture apiti).Jewelry: Fine Jewelry by Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (@HollyZhangPearlGallery / hollyzhang).Eyewear: Eye Society (@eyesocietybellevue).Hair & Makeup: Olivia Jones (@honeyfrenchtoast).Project Assistant: Chunqi Zhao (@chunqi)Click here to view more photosABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERYLocated at The Shops at The Bravern in Bellevue, Washington, Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is an independent luxury fine jewelry house celebrated for bespoke designs, rare saltwater pearls, and contemporary artisanal craftsmanship. For more information, visit HollyZhang.MEDIA CONTACT: Holly Zhang, Creative Director & Founder, Holly Zhang Pearl GalleryPhone: (425) 449-8332Website: HollyZhangLocation: Bellevue, WA

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'The Pacific Modern' Debuts In Dan and Laurie Ivanoff's Sammamish Estate, Merging Architecture, Tech, and High Fashion News Provided By Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery September 25, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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