FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allan Teixeira, founder and executive director of the Sexual Integrity Project, is set to appear on Clean & Thriving TV, where he will share insights on sexual integrity, addiction recovery, betrayal trauma, and human trafficking prevention.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who refused to let their past define them. Honoring the grit required to overcome addiction and build a business, the series focuses on operational growth, daily execution, and commercial success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Teixeira will explore the difference between sobriety and lasting recovery, the role of accountability and community, and how addressing underlying emotional wounds can support meaningful change. He will also discuss the connection between unwanted sexual behavior and the demand that contributes to commercial sexual exploitation.Allan's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Allan Teixeira

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Allan Teixeira to Appear on Clean & Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 25, 2026, 10:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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