FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daila McGee, owner of Heart in Hand - Luxury Body Adornments, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares her approach to creating meaningful and confidence-boosting body adornments with her brand Love Her Ink.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, McGee explores the role of body adornment in confidence and self-expression, and breaks down how offering luxury adornments for all bodies and skin tones can create a more inclusive experience.Daila's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Daila McGee

Women in Power TV

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Daila McGee Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 25, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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