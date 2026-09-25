National Bank Of Fujairah Reinforces Its Commitment To Business Growth With New Offer Of Up To 4% P.A. For New-To-Bank Customers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Available on eligible AED and USD Current and Call Accounts until 30 November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 2026: NBF has announced a limited-time offer for new-to-bank business customers across its wholesale banking segments, providing eligible companies with the opportunity to earn up to 4% p.a. on qualifying balances held in AED and USD Current and Call Accounts, with a Sharia-compliant variant of the offer also available through NBF Islamic.

The offer comes as businesses across the UAE continue to benefit from a supportive economic environment driven by resilient trade activity, sustainable investment flows and ongoing economic diversification. As companies pursue new avenues for expansion, many are focused on maintaining the financial flexibility to invest in growth, respond to changing market conditions and act on new opportunities.

NBF's latest offer is designed to help businesses put their available funds to work while maintaining the flexibility to support future investment and expansion. Whether investing in technology, entering new markets, strengthening operations or responding to growing customer demand, access to liquidity remains an important part of supporting business growth.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, said:“The UAE continues to create significant opportunities for businesses across a wide range of sectors, supported by a resilient economy, growing trade activity and a highly attractive business environment. For businesses looking to grow, maintaining financial flexibility while generating additional value from available funds can make a meaningful difference. This offer is another way we are supporting customers as they invest, expand and build for the future.”

The offer is available to eligible new-to-bank business customers across NBF's wholesale banking segments who open qualifying AED and USD Current or Call Accounts and maintain a minimum average monthly balance of AED/USD 500,000 in fresh funds. Customers can earn bonus earnings of up to 4% p.a., depending on the applicable balance slab.

Bonus earnings are calculated monthly and credited directly to the eligible account for up to three consecutive qualifying months from the account opening date, subject to eligibility criteria and terms and conditions. The offer is available until 30 November 2026.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.