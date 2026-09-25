UNITED DIESEL NAMED BEST COMMERCIAL VEHICLES COMPANY OF THE YEAR AT LOGISTICS & TRANSPORT AWARDS 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tata Prima, distributed in Dubai and the Northern emirates by United Diesel, also named Best Logistics Truck of the Year Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, has been recognised as the Best Commercial Vehicles Company of the Year at the Logistics & Transport Awards 2026. The award reflects the company's contribution to the UAE's commercial transport sector and its commitment to supporting customers across a broad range of mobility and industrial applications.

Held at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, the Logistics & Transport Awards brought together leading companies and professionals from across the logistics, transportation and supply chain sectors.

The recognition highlights United Diesel's experience of more than five decades in the UAE market and its evolution into a comprehensive commercial mobility solutions provider. Today, the company's portfolio spans trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles, forklifts and material handling equipment, construction equipment, and emerging electric mobility solutions, supported by extensive sales, aftersales, maintenance, parts and customer support capabilities.

, expressed his pride in the company's achievement, stating:

“Being named Best Commercial Vehicles Company of the Year is a proud recognition of what United Diesel has built in the UAE. Our strength today comes from the breadth of solutions we can offer across commercial transport, passenger mobility, material handling and construction, combined with the local expertise and support that customers need to keep their operations moving.”

“This award belongs to the entire United Diesel team. Sales, aftersales, parts, operations and support functions all contribute to the customer experience, and that collective effort is what enables us to support such a wide range of industries. As the market evolves, our focus is to keep strengthening that proposition while embracing the next generation of commercial mobility, including electric and more sustainable transport solutions.”

The evening also brought an additional product recognition for United Diesel's portfolio, with Tata Prima named Best Logistics Truck of the Year. The award reflects the truck's relevance to demanding transport and logistics applications and complements United Diesel's broader company recognition by highlighting one of the heavy-duty solutions within its commercial vehicle offering.

United Diesel has worked with Tata Motors to strengthen the Prima proposition in the UAE, combining the product's heavy-duty capabilities with local customer engagement and lifecycle support. The recognition adds another milestone to United Diesel's efforts to provide transport operators with solutions aligned to the practical requirements of regional logistics operations.

As the commercial transport sector continues to evolve, United Diesel is expanding its focus on technologies and solutions that support greater operational efficiency and sustainability. By combining globally recognised brands with deep local market knowledge and support infrastructure, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses operating across the UAE.

After more than 50 years in the UAE, this recognition reinforces United Diesel's central objective: to provide the vehicles, equipment, expertise and support that help businesses move, operate and grow with confidence.

United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group, which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, has been a driving force in the UAE's commercial automotive industry for over 50 years.

Providing comprehensive and innovative transport solutions across commercial, industrial, and educational sectors, UD's customer-centric services include vehicle sales and after-sales support, maintenance and parts, in-house financing, and vehicle selection assistance. With a strong focus on service excellence, UD supports its customers with strategically located service centres, a state-of-the-art showroom, a highly experienced team, and a commitment to delivering long-term value through reliable, tailored mobility solutions.