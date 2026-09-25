Army Chief Dhiraj Seth Reviews Security, Operational Readiness In J&K

Security Review in Forward Areas

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth visited forward areas and formations of the Chinar Corps under Northern Command to review operational preparedness and the security situation along the Line of Control (LC) and in the hinterland.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed by commanders on the prevailing security environment, operational readiness and capability development initiatives. He was also updated on measures instituted to maintain a robust security posture along the LC and preparedness for counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

Interaction with Troops and 'VIJAY' Framework

While interacting with troops in the operational areas, the COAS commended all ranks for maintaining a high state of vigilance across the operational spectrum. He reiterated the thrust areas of "VIJAY", the five-point guiding framework aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a future-ready force capable of responding at short notice across the full spectrum of operations.

He also appreciated the close coordination between the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies in maintaining peace and stability.

Operation Drishti: Medical Outreach

At Tangdhar, the COAS visited the Advanced Surgical Eye Camp being conducted by the Indian Army under 'Operation Drishti' 2026. The initiative provides specialised ophthalmic care to serving personnel, Veer Naris, veterans, dependents and civilians, particularly those in remote and difficult-to-reach areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Specialist teams from Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, and 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, are conducting the camp from September 23 to 30, 2026, during which more than 6,000 patients are being screened and over 400 ophthalmic surgeries are planned. (ANI)

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