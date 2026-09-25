Love & War: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Glamorous Cabaret-Inspired Look

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War have dropped the first-look poster of Alia Bhatt on Friday. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, one of the most awaited films of 2027, continues to surprise with every new reveal. The film also marks one of the most contemporary worlds created by SLB, moving away from the period settings often seen in his films. After Ranbir Kapoor's looks, the makers have now unveiled Alia Bhatt's poster, and she steps into a glamorous cabaret-inspired avatar, bringing a mix of confidence, sensuality and old-school charm to the frame.

In the poster, Alia is seen sitting on a chair in a striking slit skirt and wearing a headpiece, while a rich backdrop adds to the retro mood of the frame. The actress carries the look with confidence, giving audiences a glimpse of a completely different side of her. Bhansali Productions shared the first look of the actress on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Ranbir Kapoor's Gritty First Look

On Thursday, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's first-look poster from the highly anticipated period drama, revealing the actor in an intense, gritty and distinctly retro avatar. In the poster, Ranbir is seen sitting in the driver's seat of a vintage turquoise convertible against a backdrop of classic architecture. He sports a short buzz cut with slicked-back hair, a thin pencil moustache and round sunglasses, paired with a light-coloured knit polo shirt.

About 'Love and War'

'Love and War' brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together under Bhansali's direction. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

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