Granite Mogul Case: Officials Tried To Cover Up Offences, Says Shanmugam

Allegations of Cover-up in Granite Businessman Case

The controversy surrounding the 83 year old granite businessman has created shockwaves, with allegations emerging that hundreds of children were involved in the matter over several years, said Shanmugam.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam alleged that details were emerging about officials and those in positions of power being involved in attempts to cover up the alleged offences. He said new individuals were continuing to surface in connection with the case and that the full extent of the matter would become clear only after a comprehensive investigation.

Probe Under Court Orders, Not Government Initiative

Shanmugam said the issue came to light only following the orders of Justice Padma and claimed that the ongoing investigation and arrests were being carried out pursuant to court directions. Referring to the ruling TVK, he alleged that some members of the party were creating an impression that they had voluntarily taken steps to ensure a fair investigation. However, he said, the investigation was being conducted pursuant to the court's orders.

He also alleged that the AIADMK, DMK and TVK had not shown sufficient interest in ensuring a proper investigation into the matter.

Demands Suspension of Police Officials

Shanmugam further claimed that police officials were placed on the waiting list because there was evidence against them and demanded that they be immediately suspended from service. He said the investigation had been proceeding pursuant to a court order dated August 19 and rejected the argument that the action was linked to the forthcoming by-election.

Shanmugam Questions M.K. Stalin's Role

Referring to a statement issued by former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Shanmugam questioned why further investigation was not conducted after an FIR had been registered during the previous DMK regime.“The issue is not whether the DMK was instructed to act on the ground. The question is why no further investigation was conducted after the FIR was registered,” he said.

Shanmugam alleged that the case had been suppressed during the DMK regime on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence and said Stalin could not simply distance himself from the issue.“Stalin cannot get away from this issue so easily. It would be appropriate and honest for him to accept moral responsibility rather than dismissing the matter by saying that he had no connection with it,” he said.

Calls for Court-Monitored SIT Probe

Alleging that crores of rupees had changed hands, Shanmugam said several cases were pending in Tamil Nadu and expressed concern that the POCSO case should not meet a similar fate. He reiterated that the progress of the case was due to the intervention of the POCSO court judge and not the government.

Responding to the DMK's allegation that the TVK's actions were linked to the by-election, Shanmugam said his demand was not for a CBI probe.“Our objective is not a CBI investigation. We want a Special Investigation Team to conduct the probe under the monitoring of the court,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)