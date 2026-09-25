Asian Games: Indian TT Doubles Pairs Knocked Out In Third Round

Setback in Table Tennis Doubles

India's campaign in the table tennis doubles events took a hit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday as Harmeet Desai-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das suffered defeats in the third round.

Harmeet and Sathiyan were beaten 0-3 by Japan's Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami in the men's doubles third round, bringing their campaign to an end, according to ESPN. The Indian duo had earlier fought past Indonesia's Affan Pratama and Muhammad Negara 3-2 in the second round. Harmeet and Sathiyan won the opening two games 11-4, 11-7, before the Indonesian pair levelled the contest by taking the next two 11-7, 11-8. The Indians prevailed 11-6 in the decider.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah also exited the men's doubles competition after losing 1-3 to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka. In women's doubles, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade lost 0-3 to China's Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi, while Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das were beaten 0-3 by China's Kuai Man and Wang Manyu.

Mixed Fortunes in Singles Events

Earlier in the day, Manush advanced in the men's singles after defeating Iran's Benyamin Faraji 3-0. He won the contest 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to move into the third round. Yashaswini also progressed in the women's singles, defeating Syria's Hend Zaza in the second round. Sreeja Akula and Manav Thakkar, however, suffered defeats in their respective singles second-round matches.

India's Success in Other Sports

India had mixed results in other sports on Day 6. The Indian mixed doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah secured a medal in table tennis after defeating Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarter-finals.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured India of a medal by defeating the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

India's kabaddi teams advanced to the finals, with the women defeating Nepal in the semi-final and the men beating Thailand. In hockey, India's women defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B match.

India also secured gold in shooting, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh winning the 10m air pistol mixed team final. APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In badminton, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced in mixed doubles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their men's doubles opener to Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun.

In squash singles, Abhay Singh advanced to the semi-finals after beating Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0, while Anahat Singh also progressed to the women's singles semi-finals after defeating compatriot Tanvi Khanna. (ANI)

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