UK's New Israel Sanctions Haven't Suspended Any Weapons Transfers

MENAFN - Asia Times) Earlier this month, the UK government announced plans to cut off trade with Israel's illegal settlements in the West Bank-including weapons shipments.

But according to new disclosures made to Parliament, reported Thursday by Declassified UK, the sanctions regime has not actually led to any weapons licenses being suspended or revoked, validating warnings by some critics that the new Labour government's effort to cut ties with Israel's occupation was only skin-deep.

Back in 2024, as Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza was raging, then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer had suspended 30 out of approximately 350 arms export licenses to the country.

According to the UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), the UK has still approved at least £178 million ($235 million) worth of fixed-value military export licenses to Israel since October 2023-a figure that excludes exports authorized under open licenses, including much of Britain's contribution to the F-35 program.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described the new restriction on arms export licenses as a“double lock against arms sales” to Israel under which the government would continue its existing suspensions and refuse applications for arms that“materially contribute to the occupation” of Palestine.