Nearly 50,000 Apply To Volunteer At Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Interest in the Formula 1 volunteer programme at the Baku City Circuit continues to grow, with this year's programme receiving the highest number of applications in the past decade.

This year, 49,000 people applied to take part in the programme, Baku City Circuit Operations Company's Head of Human Resources and Workforce Department Irana Ahmadova told journalists.

She said every applicant is considered valuable to the organisation, but the large number of applications required a rigorous selection process, with volunteers chosen from among the strongest candidates.

"Formula 1 volunteers are one of the main workforce groups at the Baku City Circuit. They support our team in media, sporting operations and other service areas," Ahmadova said.

She added that particular attention is also given to volunteers' preparation. Selected participants undergo an intensive training programme to prepare them for their responsibilities.

"We are confident that the volunteers will perform their duties to a high standard through the final day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix," Ahmadova said.