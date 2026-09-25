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Dino Beganovic Claims Formula 2 Sprint Victory In Baku

Dino Beganovic Claims Formula 2 Sprint Victory In Baku


2026-09-25 06:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Formula 2 sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has concluded, with Sweden's Dino Beganovic taking victory.

Driving for DAMS Lucas Oil, Beganovic finished ahead of Trident's Dutch driver Laurens van Hoepen, who placed second. Rodin driver Alexander Dunne of Ireland completed the podium in third.

The Formula 1 third free practice session is scheduled to begin at 12:30, followed by the Formula 2 feature race at 14:15.

The day's final major session will be Formula 1 qualifying, which is set to run from 16:00 to 17:00.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.

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AzerNews

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