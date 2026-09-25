Azerbaijan's Aviation Units Participate In Power Of Unity 2026 Exercise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Training within the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise, conducted in the Republic of Azerbaijan, are continuing successfully.

Pursuant to the exercise plan, practical tasks are being carried out under various training and combat scenarios, involving personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as aviation assets.

The aviation assets perform professional manoeuvres at various altitudes along designated routes, conducting strikes against simulated enemy air targets, radar and surface-to-air missile systems, military equipment, and the ground positions of terrorists.

The exercises are aimed at enhancing pilots' practical skills, ensuring the coordinated operation of aviation assets in conjunction with personnel, and assessing their ability to accomplish the assigned tasks under complex aerial and terrain conditions.

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