Ben-Gvir Posts Video Claiming Both Banks Of Jordan River Belong To Israel

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has posted an AI-generated video depicting the Jordanian military and King Abdullah II alongside a song asserting that both banks of the Jordan River belong to Israel.

The video, posted on September 24, comes amid tensions within Israel's political right following King Abdullah's address to the United Nations General Assembly and a proposal by opposition politician Avigdor Liberman for Jordan to assume administrative and security responsibility over parts of the occupied West Bank.

The AI-generated video features footage presented as showing the Jordanian Armed Forces and King Abdullah II, accompanied by“Shtei Gadot La'Yarden” (“Two Banks Has the Jordan River”), a Revisionist Zionist song associated with Ze'ev Jabotinsky.

The song declares that both the western and eastern banks of the Jordan River belong to Israel, including the line:“This one is ours, and that one too.”

The video also attacks Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman, describing him as“dangerous to Israel,” before displaying an image of Ben-Gvir alongside the slogan“He who believes is not afraid.”

The post followed controversy over comments by Liberman in an interview with the religious-nationalist outlet Besheva, in which he proposed reaching an understanding with Jordan under which Amman would assume administrative and security responsibility for Areas A and B of the West Bank as part of an“Israeli-Jordanian confederation.”

Liberman later said that he had mistakenly referred to Areas B and C in the interview and clarified that he was proposing Jordanian administrative and security responsibility for Areas A and B, while Israel would maintain territorial continuity and security control over Area C. He said the proposal was intended to prevent a governance vacuum that could otherwise be filled by Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other armed groups.

The proposal drew criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the governing coalition. Netanyahu rejected the idea of transferring security responsibility in the West Bank to Jordan, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also opposed the proposal.

Ben-Gvir likewise mocked Liberman's proposal, arguing that areas Israel refers to as“Judea and Samaria” are“parts of our homeland” rather than territory that should be transferred to Jordanian control.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of King Abdullah's address to the 81st UN General Assembly on September 22, in which the Jordanian monarch sharply criticized Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abdullah accused the Israeli government of accelerating settlement expansion and land seizures in the West Bank and described what he characterized as the“de-facto annexation” of Palestinian territory. He also warned that the situation represented a fundamental shift aimed at making the establishment of a viable Palestinian state impossible.

The Jordanian king also said Israel's actions in southern Syria posed a direct threat to Jordan's national security, while stressing that Amman would protect its security, water resources and national interests.