Azerbaijani President: Our Approach To Investment Goes Beyond Attracting Capital

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“Our approach to investment goes beyond attracting capital,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

“We value technology, expertise, innovation and access to new markets, and seek partnerships that create sustainable value for investors, while strengthening the modernization and competitiveness of Azerbaijan's economy. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum provides an important platform to advance these partnerships,” the President said in his address.

“The results of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum clearly demonstrated rising interest in Azerbaijan. Last year, investment agreements worth over 10 billion US dollars were signed, more than 7 billion of which related to the non-oil sector.

This year, the geography of participation has expanded further, with broader representation from international institutions, investors and leading companies - reflecting both confidence in Azerbaijan and the growing economic significance of the wider region. I expect that within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, significant investment projects will be launched with international investors and partner companies.

I am confident that the discussions in Baku will generate concrete initiatives and long-term cooperation, contributing to stronger economic ties, greater connectivity and shared prosperity across the region,” President Ilham Aliyev added.