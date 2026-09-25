Russian Attack Damages Building Of Ukraine's High Council Of Justice In Kyiv, Six Injured
"The High Council of Justice building was damaged as a result of another enemy strike on Kyiv," the statement said.
According to preliminary information, six people were injured, and the institution has suspended its operations.Read also: Zelensky on Russian strike on Kyiv high-rise: Savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic
As Ukrinform reported, the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 25 rose to nine. A child was killed.
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