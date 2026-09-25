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Russian Attack Damages Building Of Ukraine's High Council Of Justice In Kyiv, Six Injured

Russian Attack Damages Building Of Ukraine's High Council Of Justice In Kyiv, Six Injured


2026-09-25 06:06:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the High Council of Justice reported this on Facebook.

"The High Council of Justice building was damaged as a result of another enemy strike on Kyiv," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, six people were injured, and the institution has suspended its operations.

Read also: Zelensky on Russian strike on Kyiv high-rise: Savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic

As Ukrinform reported, the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 25 rose to nine. A child was killed.

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UkrinForm

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