Zelensky: Washington Proposes Holding Trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia Meeting In UAE

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky said that the American side had proposed preparing a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia at the technical level.

He noted that Ukraine was currently waiting for the United States to propose a date for the meeting and added that Washington had suggested the United Arab Emirates as the venue.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the G20 summit in December could provide a venue for a substantive trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was prepared to attend the G20 summit in Miami and meet with Vladimir Putin if the United States invites the Kremlin leader to the forum.

In April, it became known that the United States planned to invite Vladimir Putin to the G20 leaders' summit, scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami at a golf resort owned by Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit in Miami was impossible.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was discussing three possible avenues toward a ceasefire in Russia's war: an energy ceasefire, a maritime ceasefire, and the trilateral negotiating format proposed by the United States.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine