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Trump Made Final Decision On Patriot Missiles Production License, Zelensky Says

Trump Made Final Decision On Patriot Missiles Production License, Zelensky Says


2026-09-25 06:05:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this while speaking with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky said that there were specific agreements and that, at their most recent meeting, President Trump had emphasized that he had made the final decision and that Ukraine would receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles.

Read also: Zelensky on Russian strike on Kyiv high-rise: Savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement on the transfer of a package of missiles for Ukraine's Patriot systems, but did not specify which country the agreement had been reached with.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United States from September 22 to 24, where he participated in the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

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