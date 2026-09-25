Yvonne Burney's Worth The Risk Explores What It Takes To Believe In Love After Heartbreak

MENAFN - GetNews) A compelling contemporary romance follows two people who have learned to protect their hearts, until an unexpected connection forces them to decide whether real love is worth the risk.

San Francisco, California, 09-25-2026, Yvonne Burney invites readers into a story of love, trust, betrayal, healing, and second chances in her novel, Worth the Risk, a contemporary romance about two people who have every reason to keep their walls firmly in place, and an unexpected connection that gives them a reason to reconsider.

At the heart of Worth the Risk are DeMarquis Williams and Chantil Rogers, two successful, independent people who have learned difficult lessons about relationships.

DeMarquis is a hardworking contractor who understands buildings better than he understands love. Construction makes sense to him: follow the blueprint, use the right materials, build a strong foundation, and the finished structure will stand. Relationships have proven far less predictable. After experiencing betrayal, dishonesty, and heartbreak, DeMarquis has convinced himself that the safest life is one built without romantic vulnerability.

Chantil has her own reasons for being cautious. Intelligent, accomplished, and established in corporate law, she has spent too much time in relationships with men who failed to value what she brought to the table. Rather than continue settling for uncertainty, she has chosen her career, her independence, and the security of relying on herself.

Neither of them is searching for love.

Their friends, however, have other plans.

When DeMarquis and Chantil are brought together at a Thanksgiving gathering, the meeting is supposed to be little more than an introduction. Both arrive skeptical. Both insist they are not interested. Both recognize almost immediately that the other person has built the same kind of emotional defenses they know so well.

Yet attraction has a way of disrupting even the most carefully constructed plans.

What begins with guarded conversations slowly develops into texts, coffee, dinners, long walks, and the uncomfortable realization that neither can stop thinking about the other. Their connection grows not because either suddenly forgets the past, but because each begins to wonder whether the walls that once offered protection might now be keeping something meaningful out.

That question gives Worth the Risk its emotional foundation.

Burney does not present love simply as finding the right person. Instead, the novel examines what happens when people carry old wounds into new possibilities. DeMarquis and Chantil must confront not only whether they can trust each other, but whether they can stop allowing former relationships to dictate the future.

Through these conflicts, Worth the Risk asks a deeply relatable question: What happens when protecting yourself from heartbreak also prevents you from experiencing the love you have been hoping to find?

The answer is not presented as easy or painless.

About the Author

Yvonne Burney is the author of Worth the Risk, a romance centered on trust, healing, vulnerability, commitment, and finding the courage to open the heart again after disappointment. Through the relationship between DeMarquis and Chantil, Burney explores the emotional walls people construct after heartbreak and what it takes to begin dismantling them when something genuine comes along.

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