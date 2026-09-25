Flowlister Launches One-Click AI Software For Ebay Product Listings

MENAFN - GetNews)"Chris Taylor, founder of FlowLister, on one-click AI eBay listing for resellers."Resellers turn item photos into complete eBay listings with titles, specifics, sold-comp pricing and publishing.

United States - September 25, 2026 - FlowLister, AI eBay listing software from Taylor Family Software, today announced general availability of its one-click listing product for resellers who need faster, more complete eBay listings from item photos.

FlowLister is built for garage-sale, thrift, estate and volume sellers whose bottleneck is listing, not sourcing. After a seller photographs an item, the software identifies the product from the photos, drafts the title and description, fills category and item specifics, prices from recent eBay sold comps, suggests shipping, and publishes or schedules the listing to eBay. The company says a listing that once took 15 to 20 minutes can be prepared in about 30 seconds with seller review before it goes live.

"Listing time is the quiet tax on every reseller business," said Chris Taylor, founder of FlowLister. "FlowLister is meant to turn a pile of photos into listings sellers can actually ship to eBay, with the specifics and sold-comp pricing already filled in."

Across more than 38,000 production listings created and managed as of Aug. 31, 2026, FlowLister reports that 99 percent of listings with a publish or schedule attempt reached a successful live or scheduled outcome. Drafts with no publish or schedule attempt are excluded from that figure.

Plans are month-to-month in U.S. dollars: Starter at $19.99 for 95 listing credits, Pro at $49.99 for 375 credits, Business at $99.99 for 1,250 credits, and Big Business at $399.99 for 5,000 credits. New accounts begin with a seven-day trial for $0.99. Editing an existing listing does not consume another credit, and unused credits roll over while a subscription remains active. There is no free plan. FlowLister is available on the web and as an iOS app on the App Store. A crosslisting add-on for Poshmark, Mercari and Depop is offered separately at $9.99 per month.

Sellers can review and edit AI-generated fields before publishing. Features include batch listing generation, scheduled publishing, inventory tools that keep physical items separate from listings, ProofPack seller-protection evidence packs, and Worth It sourcing checks included on Starter. Live founder Q&A sessions are offered every other week.

More information and signup are available at

About FlowLister

FlowLister is AI-powered eBay listing software from Taylor Family Software. Founded in 2025, the company helps U.S. resellers turn item photos into complete eBay listings with titles, item specifics, sold-comp pricing, shipping suggestions and one-click publishing. FlowLister is available on the web and iOS. For more information, visit