Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Expand Access To European Markets Via Azerbaijan - Official (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan sees opportunities to expand its access to European markets through Azerbaijan, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Damirbek Bikulov told Trend in an exclusive interview on Friday on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan can serve as an important partner for Kyrgyzstan in accessing Europe, while Kyrgyzstan can act as a local partner for Azerbaijan in Central Asia.

He said there is significant potential to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in trade, investment and various economic sectors.

"Azerbaijan is a gateway to Europe for us, while Kyrgyzstan can be a local partner in Central Asia. I think we have good opportunities. We can cooperate in joint production, including the production of organic products," Bikulov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has significant potential in the infrastructure and energy sectors, and that these areas could become key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"We see that Azerbaijan has good opportunities in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Today I can say that we need to work as one team, a large team. Both countries have potential, and if we combine all our priorities and opportunities, this will be beneficial for us," the deputy head of the agency stressed.

Bikulov said the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund is an important mechanism for implementing specific projects between the two countries.

"We also have a practical example - the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund. Through this fund, we can practically implement many projects in tourism, agriculture and heavy industry. I think these opportunities are real," he said.

According to him, the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum also creates new opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.

"This event is very useful for us. Azerbaijan is a country that connects Asia and Europe. I think that by using these opportunities, we can build strong countries," Bikulov said.

The Kyrgyz official also highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor for Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, noting that Azerbaijan has significant potential to play an important role in the corridor.

"Azerbaijan has very significant potential in this regard. For example, the Alat Free Economic Zone has extensive opportunities. Azerbaijan has significant capabilities through its railways and highways and is one of the key priority countries for us, especially from the perspective of Central Asia and Kyrgyzstan," Bikulov stressed.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan can expand its export opportunities through Azerbaijan.

"We can develop our export potential through Azerbaijan. Therefore, further expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Middle Corridor is of great importance to us," Bikulov added.