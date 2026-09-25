Moonclave Works To Secure New Exchange Listing

On-Chain Protocol Reports 427,000+ Campaign Impressions, $10,000 Prize Pool Payout, and Ongoing Push for Broader Exchange Access.

CASPER, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonclave, a Solana-based on-chain prediction market protocol, today announced it has surpassed 12,000 members in its loyalty and rewards program, distributing a $10,000 prize pool and over 76 million experience points (EXP) to early participants. Alongside this growth, the Moonclave team confirmed it is actively working to secure a listing on a new cryptocurrency exchange, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The milestone follows a recent community reactivation campaign that generated more than 427,000 impressions and added 4,400 new followers, while the project's Discord community grew from approximately 4,000 to over 10,000 members.

Moonclave enables users to trade predictions on crypto, macroeconomic, on-chain, and real-world events, with outcomes settled directly on-chain.

The platform is live now at predictions.moonclave.fun, alongside a token, $MCV, that anchors the protocol's rewards and community systems.

A Loyalty System Built Around Participation

At the center of Moonclave's growth is its card-based loyalty program, accessible through the project's rewards hub. Members earn EXP through trading activity, content creation, referrals, and community engagement across X and Discord.

As members accumulate EXP, their Moonclave Card progresses through five tiers, New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, and Full Moon, with higher tiers unlocking earlier access to new features and beta releases.

“We built Moonclave around the idea that conviction outlasts noise. Crossing 12,000 members and paying out our first prize pool is proof that people are willing to show up consistently. Expanding where $MCV is accessible is the natural next step, and we're working to get that right rather than rushing it,” said Reil Sokolaj, Founder & CEO of Moonclave.

Product Focus Over Price Speculation

Rather than positioning itself around short-term price action, Moonclave has emphasized its core product, an on-chain prediction market mechanic, as the primary draw for new users. The team describes its approach as deliberately unhurried, favoring sustained engagement over hype-driven spikes, a philosophy reflected in the project's own messaging: the platform rewards patience and conviction rather than short-term speculation.

The project's community is organized into five functional groups, HIVE (community and diplomacy), FORGE (technology and engineering), SCOUT (research and exploration), OATH (operations and logistics), and LABS (science and research), each contributing to different aspects of the protocol's development and growth.

What's Next

With its loyalty program scaling and community engagement climbing, Moonclave's near-term roadmap includes expanding exchange access for $MCV alongside continued development of its prediction market product.

The team has not yet disclosed which exchange it is in discussions with, saying further details will be shared once confirmed.

Getting Started

New users can begin engaging with Moonclave by making their first prediction on the live app or joining the loyalty program to start earning EXP from day one, with no minimum token holding required to take part.

For those who want to stay current as the exchange listing and other updates develop, Moonclave's X account (@themoonclave ) remains the primary channel for announcements.

About Moonclave

Moonclave is an on-chain prediction market protocol built on Solana, enabling users to trade predictions on crypto, macroeconomic, and real-world events with on-chain settlement. The project is supported by an active community structure and a tiered loyalty program rewarding participation and engagement.

For more information, visit moonclave.fun or join the community on Discord and X.

Media Contact:

Reil Sokolaj, Founder & CEO of Moonclave.

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