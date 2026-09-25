Inventor John Detitta Launches Feedthearts, Testing An Advertiser-Funded Model For Direct Artist Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --John DeTitta, an inventor and entrepreneur who has spent more than two decades developing technology tied to project financing, today launched FeedTheArts, a program that provides direct grants to artists funded through advertising revenue.Most artist funding today runs through one of a few channels: grants from foundations, crowdfunding from fans, or investment from producers and labels. FeedTheArts is structured differently. Rather than asking artists to raise money directly, the program is designed to route advertising revenue into a fund that supports them.

“I've spent two decades thinking about how to get money to artists faster and more directly. FeedTheArts is the clearest version of that idea I've built yet.” said DeTitta.



Early Stage, Structured Rollout

FeedTheArts is opening in October, 2026. DeTitta said the program will start with an initial round of grants, with the funding amount, number of recipients and eligibility criteria to be published on the site as it opens.

Background in Funding Technology

DeTitta's interest in alternative financing for creative work extends beyond FeedTheArts. He has developed technology in the advertiser-funded project space, an area he says is central to how the new program will operate. He has also raised funds for several film projects as a producer, and IMDb lists him as writer, producer and director of the 2010 feature Ten Talents.

“Advertisers are already spending money to reach audiences. FeedTheArts is about redirecting a piece of that spending so it funds the people creating the content those audiences care about.” said DeTitta.



Looking Ahead

DeTitta said the program's first grants will serve as a pilot for the model, with plans to expand if the initial round performs as expected. Artists and advertisers interested in participating can find details at FeedTheArts as the program opens.

About John DeTitta

John DeTitta is an inventor, screenwriter, producer and musician. More information is available at .

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John DeTitta, Inventor

CONTACT: John E. DeTitta...