Global Modular Construction Market Projected To Reach $161.02 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of BOXABL, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Factory-built housing continues to draw attention as the U.S. affordability squeeze persists. According to The Business Research Company, the global modular construction market is expected to grow from $116.81 billion in 2026 to $161.02 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The firm lists growing adoption of automated modular manufacturing and the expansion of permanent modular housing projects among the drivers of that growth. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL), Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY), Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Other research houses size the market differently but point the same way. Grand View Research values the global modular construction market at $111.1 billion in 2025 and projects it will grow from $119.4 billion in 2026 to $207.8 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 8.2%, citing growing demand for affordable housing among the factors behind that growth. For the U.S. alone, Technavio expects the modular construction market to grow by approximately $7.55 billion between 2026 and 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3%, and names BOXABL among the key vendors in that market.

The conventional building backdrop remains difficult. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 6.95% as of September 17, according to Freddie Mac data, the highest reading since January 2025. Zillow economist Kenny Lee reported that U.S. single-family completions fell 10.4% from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 816,000 in August, the lowest since February 2019, while authorized single-family permits declined 1.8% to 878,000.

That combination of elevated financing costs and slowing site-built completions is part of the case factory-built producers make for their model: shorter build times and more predictable costs produced indoors. In our view, the newer public entrants in the space face a second build-out as well, beyond the factory floor. Boards, audit committees and finance teams have to be assembled to meet the reporting standards that come with an exchange listing.

BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) BOXABL Appoints Timothy Goldsmith, CPA, to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

Former EY audit partner, nearly 21 years at the firm, audit partner from 2018 to 2026

Oversaw more than 20 complex public and private company audits for companies ranging from $200 million to over $3 billion in revenue

Will chair the Audit Committee and serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Follows the recent additions of Larry King as chief financial officer and Heather Clayton as chief accounting officer

Dr. Morris A. Davis, former Chief Housing Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, remains on the Audit Committee

BOXABL Inc., (NASDAQ: BXBL) which describes itself as a leader in innovative, factory-built modular solutions, announced the expansion of its board of directors and the appointment of Timothy Goldsmith, CPA, to fill the new position, effective September 24, 2026. Goldsmith will serve as chair of the Audit Committee and will also serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The appointment follows BOXABL's recent additions of Larry King as chief financial officer and Heather Clayton as chief accounting officer. The Company described the move as continuing its build-out of the financial leadership and governance infrastructure expected of a newly public company.

Dr. Morris A. Davis, who has chaired the Audit Committee, will remain a member of the Committee. Davis, an economist and the Paul V. Profeta Chair of Real Estate at Rutgers Business School, joined BOXABL's board in December 2025 after serving as Chief Housing Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and will continue to contribute his expertise in housing policy and economics to the board. The Company said the change in Committee leadership reflects Goldsmith's two decades of direct public company audit and SEC-reporting experience as its governance needs expand alongside its transition to a public company.

“Tim's two decades at EY, including years spent advising audit committees and boards at public companies across manufacturing, gaming and hospitality, make him exactly the kind of governance partner we need as we scale,” said Paolo Tiramani, founder and CEO of BOXABL.“Combined with the strength Larry and Heather will bring to our finance team, this appointment reflects how seriously we're taking the discipline and rigor that come with being a public company.”

As an audit partner at EY, Goldsmith led a team of over 30 audit executives and regularly presented financial findings and risk assessments directly to audit committees and boards of directors. His technical background spans U.S. GAAP, IFRS, SEC and PCAOB standards, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, along with hands-on experience guiding companies through M&A accounting, business combinations and consolidated financial reporting. Earlier in his EY career he served as senior manager and manager in the firm's Assurance and Advisory practice, and spent time as a U.S. SEC capital markets and professional practice senior based in Hong Kong, advising clients on cross-border transactions and IPOs involving U.S. operations.

Goldsmith holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Economics from Ohio University and is a certified public accountant licensed in Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey and Nevada. He has also served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

“BOXABL is tackling one of the country's most pressing challenges, the shortage of affordable housing, with a genuinely innovative manufacturing model. Having spent nearly 21 years in public accounting, I understand how important strong financial controls and governance are for a company at this stage of growth, especially one that has recently gone public. I'm looking forward to working with the board and management team to help build that foundation as BOXABL scales,” said Goldsmith.

BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) is a North Las Vegas-based company dedicated to transforming the housing industry through technology and design, with a stated mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. Its core product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour, and the Company is also developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL reports raising over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors since its inception in 2017, and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 20, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. BOXABL is a newly public company, and adding directors and finance executives does not by itself ensure effective internal controls or timely and accurate financial reporting. Its growth strategy depends on scaling a new manufacturing model, obtaining regulatory approvals state by state, and continued access to capital, and its stackable and connectable models remain in development. Housing demand is sensitive to mortgage rates and affordability, and the shares of recently listed companies can be volatile. Readers should review BOXABL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and the forward-looking statements in the Company's release, available through its investor page.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) is one of North America's largest factory-built housing producers, offering manufactured and modular homes, accessory dwelling units, park models and modular buildings for the single-family and multi-family markets. The company, which kept the SKY ticker through its August 2024 rename from Skyline Champion Corporation, recently announced that its Board of Directors appointed Michael Haack as a new independent director, effective August 24, 2026.

Champion Homes builds under a family of brands that includes Champion Homes, Skyline Homes, Genesis Homes, Titan Homes and ScotBilt Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates factory-direct retail and provides construction and transportation services for factory-built homes.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) designs and produces factory-built housing distributed through independent and company-owned retailers, and recently reported fiscal 2027 first quarter results. Net revenue was $610 million, up 9.5% from $557 million a year earlier, on home sales volume up 4.4% with capacity utilization steady at approximately 75%. Backlogs totaled $298 million at quarter end, representing seven to nine weeks of production, compared to $195 million at the end of the prior year. Net income per diluted share was $5.43, compared to $6.42 in the prior-year quarter.

“In Q1, we saw record shipments and grew our backlog by over 50%,” said President and CEO Bill Boor, who also pointed to progress on the regulatory front with the passing of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The company repurchased approximately $30 million of stock in the quarter, with $188 million remaining under its board authorizations.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is the largest U.S. homebuilder by volume, with operations in 126 markets across 36 states spanning homebuilding, rental, Forestar and financial services. The company recently announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 on October 29, 2026.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new position in D.R. Horton in its second quarter 2026 holdings report, part of a broader move into U.S. housing that also included completing its acquisition of Taylor Morrison in July. Berkshire already owns Clayton Homes, one of the country's largest factory-built home producers.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and recently reported fiscal 2026 third quarter results showing the pressure of the current rate environment. New orders declined 9% to 20,879 homes, gross margin on home sales fell to 15.8% from 17.5%, and the company lowered its full-year delivery outlook to 80,000 to 81,000 homes from 82,000 to 83,000.

On the company's earnings call, Executive Chairman and CEO Stuart Miller said fewer families can afford to both produce a down payment and qualify for a mortgage. Days after the report, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed purchases of approximately 2.74 million Lennar shares between September 17 and September 21, 2026, lifting its holding to just over 10% of the company according to a securities filing.

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This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MEL"), which wholly owns and operates USA News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for BOXABL Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL has not been paid a fee directly by BOXABL Inc., and MEL is not affiliated with, and is a separate and independent entity from, CDMG and BOXABL Inc. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by BOXABL Inc. and CDMG.

This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not own any shares of BOXABL Inc., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of BOXABL Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of BOXABL Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

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References to Champion Homes, Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., D.R. Horton, Inc., Lennar Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of BOXABL Inc., none of them was involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of BOXABL's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Market-size figures cited from The Business Research Company, Grand View Research and Technavio are third-party projections based on those firms' own methodologies; they do not represent BOXABL's addressable revenue or any forecast made by BOXABL. Mortgage-rate and housing-completion figures are attributed to Freddie Mac and Zillow research as reported and are not guaranteed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Governance and Company Stage. The appointment of directors, committee members and finance executives does not guarantee the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting or any particular financial or operating result. BOXABL recently became a public company through a business combination with FG Merger II Corp., and its stackable and connectable products are in development. Statements describing the Company's products, approvals and plans are drawn from the Company's own disclosures.

Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and the reference to it constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include statements regarding BOXABL's board and governance structure, its financial reporting infrastructure, its product development and its ability to execute on its growth strategy as a public company, as well as third-party market projections. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," "may," "could," "projects" and similar expressions. They are based on current expectations and are subject to risks including, without limitation, the Company's ability to scale manufacturing, obtain regulatory approvals, raise capital, maintain its exchange listing and respond to housing-market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Neither the publisher nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update them except as required by law. Please refer to BOXABL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the risks affecting its business.

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