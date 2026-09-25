Kyivstar Capital Markets Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event and Registration Details

KYIV, Ukraine and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar” or“the Group”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to trade on Nasdaq, today announces registration details for its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The event will begin promptly at 9:00 ET and feature presentations by Kyivstar's senior management on the Group's strategic priorities, business performance, and outlook. Participants are invited to attend in person or join virtually via webcast.

In-person attendance

Nasdaq MarketSite

151 West 43rd Street, 10th Floor, Times Square, New York, NY 10036

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 9:00 ET.

Attendees should arrive by 8:30 ET to allow time for registration and security checks.

In-person attendance at the Capital Markets Day is subject to prior registration and confirmation. Investors and analysts wishing to attend in person may email to .... Participants are encouraged to register at their earliest convenience and no later than Friday, November 6, 2026. Confirmed attendees will be required to present a valid photo ID upon arrival.

Registration details will be shared with Nasdaq for access coordination. Registered attendees will receive a separate Nasdaq access link approximately 24 hours before the event with instructions for ID registration, verification, and building entry. Attendees must complete these steps in advance and bring valid government-issued photo ID for entry.

Virtual participation

Virtual participants are required to register for the event via the webcast link provided:

A webcast replay and related presentation materials will be available on Kyivstar's investor relations website after the event.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Contact information:

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

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