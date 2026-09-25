Whitebridge AI Maps 1200 Data Broker Sites As Elder Fraud Losses Hit $7.7B

The data behind convincing scams

WhiteBridge AI joins the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV Fall 2026 cohort with AntiBridge, showing people where their personal data is exposed online.

- Paulius Taraškevičius, CEO of WhiteBridge AINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The information used in a scam often exists long before the first phone call, text message, or email arrives. Usually, people do not know how much of their personal information is scattered across different databases, public websites, social networks, and even data broker sites. It is alarming that, by themselves, the details do not mean much; however, when combined, they can give someone with bad intentions just enough context to make a very convincing attempt at phishing, identity theft, and other scams.Now more relevant than ever, fraud is continuing to rise, amplifying the problem. To put this into perspective, people aged 60 and over in the United States submitted 201266 complaints to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2025 and reported approximately $7.7 billion in losses. In this particular age group, the FBI noted that reported losses increased by 59% from 2024 to $4.885 billion.Lithuanian technology company WhiteBridge AI has been working on this issue in a broader context for some time and has recently shifted its focus to a question that is central to this problem: how much personal data is available online, and what can individuals do with that knowledge? What is more, WhiteBridge AI has listed 1200 data broker sites, which is only the tip of the iceberg of databases that hold personal information.This did not go unnoticed – bringing this issue and their focus to light, WhiteBridge AI was selected to join the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV Fall 2026 program, as one of five Nordic and Baltic impact-tech participants. On August 26, the cohort was announced by Mastercard Lighthouse, and WhiteBridge AI was described as an online identity, reputation, and network management platform, with a primary focus on digital identity risks, and AntiBridge, their consumer protection technology, was singled out. As they put it themselves, it is a next-gen antivirus for your digital identity.When Digital Identity Becomes a Security IssueWhiteBridge AI was created around the idea that personal data online is only increasing. The technology behind the product brings together public and social information that educates users on their digital identity and online reputation, functioning as:- Meeting preparation- Relationship research- Understanding one's digital footprintThe same underlying observation has another side – if legitimate software can locate and organize publicly available information about an individual, that information can also potentially be found by people with less legitimate intentions.This line of thinking, research, and application led WhiteBridge AI to develop AntiBridge, a platform that turns the company's ability to identify online information into personal protection. Instead of helping people understand their public presence, AntiBridge creates a safe space for individuals to see where their personal information has been exposed and what steps they can take to manage these risks."It is still important to understand that removing information cannot and will not cease every scam, identity theft attempt, phishing action, or data leak. The existence of your personal information also does not mean you will automatically become a victim of such actions. Reducing information, at the core of the action, means removing some of the available material, preventing a person with bad intentions from a very personal and believable approach," says Paulius Taraškevičius, CEO of WhiteBridge AI.The Information Behind a Convincing ScamWhen discussing fraud prevention, the moment suspicious activity becomes visible (receiving a scam call, an unusual charge, a weird message) is often seen as the time to act. However, the social engineering behind today's scams is more complex and requires a different perspective to stay safe.Before a scammer can impersonate you, your company, or your friends and family, they need specific and true personal data – that information is very useful to them. It is true that obtaining information such as an address, the full names of relatives, an employer, or an age does not require hacking. That information can already be on one's Facebook profile, and it is enough to create a convincing lie, especially when someone is caught off guard or inexperienced.The fraud figures presented by the FBI highlight just how dangerous this is to people over 60 years old – this is the most vulnerable group that lost approximately $7.7 billion in 2025 alone. These people did not grow up with technology, and their younger relatives are responsible for helping them understand and protect their personal data. Losing a large amount of money at that age is a tragedy.Mastercard Lighthouse Selects WhiteBridge AI for Lighthouse MASSIV CohortWith the development of WhiteBridge AI's new technology, AntiBridge, the company is now pushing to expand its impact across the globe, focusing on key players that can help amplify it. That is why WhiteBridge AI pitched to Mastercard Lighthouse and was selected to participate in the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV Fall 2026 cohort as a top-five company. Mastercard Lighthouse is a partnership program for sustainability and social-impact technology companies in the Nordic and Baltic region. Mastercard Lighthouse will provide WhiteBridge AI with access to a partnership and advisory ecosystem.The Lighthouse programs bring startups and early-stage scaleups together with partner banks, investors, corporate partners, advisers and Mastercard Lighthouse to help them scale their businesses and develop partnerships. For the MASSIV program specifically, participating companies receive feedback and support from a group that includes Mastercard Lighthouse, Swedbank, UNDP, Danske Bank, Nets/Nexi, Synch and VEQ VC. The Lighthouse ecosystem includes an associated circle of more than 270 investors and corporate partners."We are very excited to start working together with the five selected qualified impact-tech companies this fall. Companies bring innovative solutions that are at the forefront of social impact and sustainability. Mastercard, together with our partner banks and advisors, can help provide the impact tech startups with the network to scale beyond their markets and realizing their impact faster through partnerships," shares Mats Taraldsson, Head of Fintech and Impact Tech Engagement at Mastercard Northern Europe.

Silvestras J

UAB Whitebridge

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WhiteBridge AI Maps 1200 Data Broker Sites as Elder Fraud Losses Hit $7.7B News Provided By UAB Whitebridge September 25, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Human Rights, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.