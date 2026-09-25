FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kris McClellan ~ McMillian, CEO of AmerAdjust LLC and an independent property claims adjuster with more than 20 years in the insurance claims industry, is set to appear on Beyond Success TV, where she will share insights on leadership, insurance adjusting, and building strong professional teams.Beyond Success TV is a cinematic docuseries that goes past the awards, revenue numbers, headlines, and highlight reels to uncover what it really takes to build something meaningful. This show spotlights entrepreneurs, founders, CEOs, experts, and visionary leaders who have achieved success, but are now focused on something bigger than the milestone itself. Each episode takes viewers inside the real story behind a successful individual, revealing the decisions, pressure, sacrifices, lessons, and turning points that shaped their path. From building a company to leading a team, creating influence, overcoming private challenges, or using success to serve a larger mission, the series shows the person behind the brand.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Kris will explore how her experiences shaped her approach to leadership, her work building AmerAdjust, and the ways she measures success through trust, opportunity, and helping others grow.Kris' episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Kris McClellan ~ McMillian

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Kris McClellan ~ McMillian to Appear on Beyond Success TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 25, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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