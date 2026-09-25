Mohanlal To Headline Dubai Show On UAE National Day

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mohanlal fans, assemble. The Malayalam superstar is heading to Dubai for Hala Mohanlal, a major show set to take place on December 2 as the UAE celebrates National Day.

Billed as a celebration of Mohanlal and his remarkable journey in cinema, the event is expected to bring together several personalities from the entertainment industry for an evening dedicated to the actor and his legacy. The full line-up of guests and performers, however, is yet to be revealed.

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The announcement is likely to strike a chord with the UAE's sizeable Indian community, where Mohanlal has enjoyed an enduring fan following for decades. Organisers have described Hala Mohanlal as the biggest show dedicated to the Malayalam star.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal is among the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. From acclaimed performances in films such as Kireedam, Bharatham and Vanaprastham to blockbuster franchises including Drishyam and Lucifer, the actor has built a body of work that cuts across genres and generations.

While Malayalam cinema remains at the heart of his career, Mohanlal has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, expanding his presence beyond Kerala. In 2025, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema, adding another major recognition to his decades-long career.

For UAE fans hoping to catch the star in Dubai, several important details are still under wraps. The venue, show timings, ticket prices and booking information have not yet been announced. Organisers are also yet to reveal which actors, filmmakers or performers will join Mohanlal on stage.

For now, fans can mark December 2 on their calendars, with further details about Hala Mohanlal expected to be announced closer to the event.

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