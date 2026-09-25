Calcutta HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Egg Attack On CPM Leader Sayan Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu case regarding the recent egg attack on Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sayan Banerjee at the Baruipur District Court premises in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai heard the matter on Friday afternoon and directed the Registrar General to file a formal case without delay.

The bench appointed advocate Saikat Banerjee as amicus curiae, an impartial adviser assisting the court in a matter. It also directed Sayan Banerjee's counsel, Sabyasachi Banerjee, who is also a lawyer, to file a detailed affidavit.

The court further sought reports from the Superintendent of Police of Baruipur Police District and the district judge concerned. The matter will be heard again in the first week of October, with the court expected to examine the reports and affidavit before considering further directions in the case and ongoing proceedings.

The Division Bench strongly condemned the incident. Chief Justice Ghuge observed that if a lawyer could be attacked inside a court complex, others could also face similar attacks in the future. He said such incidents were unacceptable and stressed that their recurrence must be stopped.

Earlier this week, Sayan Banerjee appeared at Baruipur Court to represent activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), who had been arrested following clashes with ABVP activists at Bhangar College in South 24 Parganas.

After Banerjee argued the case, the district court granted bail to the arrested SFI activists. Banerjee later alleged that ABVP activists present on the court premises began protesting and shouting slogans against him before eggs were thrown at him. He also alleged that his assistants were attacked during the incident.

Banerjee subsequently alleged that he faced a second round of egg-pelting in front of the CPI(M)'s Padmapukur party office.

The incident has triggered concern among lawyers over security at court premises and prompted the High Court to seek reports before the next hearing.