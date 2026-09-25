CJP Targets Election Commission 48-Hour Resignation Ultimatum To Gyanesh Kumar
At a press conference in Delhi, CJP members raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India and demanded Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation within 48 hours. They alleged irregularities in elections and voter-list changes, called for systemic reforms and questioned the Election Commission's independence. The group also warned of a nationwide campaign and protests if the demand is not met. The allegations were made during the press conference and remain claims by the speakers.
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