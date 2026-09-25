Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mumbai Streets Echo With Chants, Gulal And Dhol-Tasha On Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai marked Anant Chaturdashi with vibrant Ganpati processions, as devotees filled streets with 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants, dhol-tasha beats, gulal and flowers. By noon, 430 idols had been immersed, including 8 public and 416 household idols.

Mumbai came alive with the chants of“Ganpati Bappa Morya”, dhol-tasha beats and showers of gulal on Friday as devotees marked Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganpati festival.

After traditional puja and aarti at several sarvajanik Ganesh pandals, prominent Ganpati mandals began their immersion processions. Devotees lined the streets to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh as idols made their way towards immersion points across the city.

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Devotees throng Mumbai's Chinchpoklicha Chintamani on last day of Ganpati festival. twitter/xNG9nIxD0A

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The celebrations were marked by devotional songs, energetic dancing, dhol-tasha performances, gulal and pushpavrushti, or showers of flower petals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 430 idols had been immersed across Mumbai by noon on Friday.

The figure included eight sarvajanik Ganpati idols, 416 household idols and six idols of Goddess Gauri and Hartalika.

The civic body said no untoward incident had been reported during the immersion process until noon.

Mumbai: Morning aarti being held at Mumbaicha Raja, Ganeshgalli ahead of Ganpati Visarjan. twitter/MJuXTlTggg

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Anant Chaturdashi marks the culmination of the 12-day Ganesh festival. On the day, devotees traditionally immerse Ganpati idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds as part of the farewell celebrations.

The Lalbaug-Parel area witnessed large crowds as women, children and other devotees gathered along the roads to watch the colourful processions.

Lalbaug attracts visitors from Mumbai and other parts of the country during Ganeshotsav, particularly because of its famous public Ganpati pandals.

Processions of several prominent idols, including Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Curry Roadcha Kaivari, Parelcha Raja, Kalachowkicha Mahaganapati and the Ganpati of Tejukaya Mansion, took to the streets before 11 am.

The idols were taken towards major immersion points, including Girgaon Chowpatty and Dadar Chowpatty.

Today Ganpati Bappa Says Good byes and Departs to Kailash...️Pune and Maharashtra will Always Be the Cultural EpiCenter of Bhagwan Ganesh Celebration all over Bharat..Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudh Chya Varshi Lavkar Ya #GanpatiBappaMourya #GanpatiVisarjan twitter/ecsOy1GoRL

- Susmit ️ (@Susmit_999) September 25, 2026

Curry Roadcha Kaivari was the first procession to leave Lalbaug following the flower-petal shower at Shroff Building. Processions of Ramgari Barak Chawl, Tejukaya Mansion and Kalachowkicha Mahaganapati also left the area by noon.

The processions of Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpoklichya Chintamani, however, had not left their respective pandals by then.

The immersion processions brought together the traditional and festive elements associated with Mumbai's Ganpati celebrations.

Dhol-tasha groups accompanied several processions as devotees danced on the streets and chanted devotional songs. At Shroff Building in Lalbaug, pushpavrushti added to the festive atmosphere as idols passed through the area.

In Borivali, the procession of Upnagar cha Raja was also heading towards an immersion point.

The celebrations are expected to continue across Mumbai through Friday night, with several processions making their way towards immersion sites along the city's coastline and other designated locations.

The Mumbai Police and BMC made extensive arrangements for the final day of the festival.

More than 24,000 police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic, manage crowds and facilitate the movement of immersion processions. The BMC deployed around 25,000 staffers for civic and emergency arrangements.

The civic body has arranged lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams, cranes and other emergency services at 67 natural immersion sites and 383 artificial lakes across Mumbai.

Authorities have urged devotees to use designated immersion points and follow instructions from police and civic officials.

The BMC has also asked devotees to exercise caution while entering the sea for immersion.

The advisory comes amid the presence of blue-button jellyfish and stingrays along parts of Mumbai's coastline. Devotees have been urged to follow safety instructions and cooperate with personnel stationed at immersion points.

As Mumbai marks Anant Chaturdashi, the city's streets remain filled with chants, music and colour as thousands of devotees take part in the final farewell to Lord Ganesh.

(With inputs from agencies)