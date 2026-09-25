Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035, Driven By Connectivity Innovation, Expanding Therapeutic Applications And Global Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for Bluetooth-enabled wearables, smart inhalers and sensors that improve adherence, precision dosing and remote monitoring, driven by chronic disease, telehealth and AI. Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market (3rd Edition): Distribution by Type of Device, Mode of Connectivity, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Area & Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global connected drug delivery devices market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2026 to USD 12.7 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rising chronic disease prevalence, expanding digital health adoption, advances in sensor technology and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring are expected to support sustained market growth. Medication non-adherence remains a significant healthcare challenge, contributing to disease progression, avoidable hospitalizations, higher mortality and increased healthcare expenditure. Connected drug delivery devices integrate established administration technologies with sensors, wireless connectivity, mobile applications, cloud platforms and electronic health records. These capabilities support medication-use tracking, clinical data exchange, personalized treatment management and timely intervention by healthcare professionals. Key Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth Drivers Demand is increasing as healthcare systems address the growing burden of diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, autoimmune disorders and other long-term conditions. Connected and smart drug delivery devices can support precise dosing, adherence monitoring and long-term therapy management. Advances in Bluetooth Low Energy, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things integration and sensor technologies are also improving remote monitoring and data-driven patient support. Telehealth adoption, precision medicine initiatives and the healthcare needs of aging populations are further strengthening the market outlook. Greater integration among drug delivery devices, digital health platforms and provider systems is expected to improve patient engagement while supporting more informed treatment decisions. Market Landscape and Key Findings

More than 80 manufacturers currently offer connected drug delivery devices, with the majority headquartered in North America.

Approximately 75% of connected or smart drug delivery devices identified in the market are commercially available, and many support subcutaneous drug administration.

More than 30 add-on sensors are available or under development for integration with conventional drug delivery systems.

Over 55% of identified add-on sensors are designed for inhalation-based drug delivery, and more than 85% of these support Bluetooth connectivity.

Clinical studies have primarily evaluated the safety and efficacy of connected drug delivery technologies, with many conducted across multiple sites in the United States.

Nearly 70% of reported partnerships in the sector were established during the past three years, indicating increasing stakeholder interest. Investment is supporting the development, validation, manufacturing and commercialization of advanced connected drug delivery solutions. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation The report evaluates the market by device type, including connected wearable injectors, smart inhalers, connected pen injectors, smart autoinjectors and connected needle-free injection systems. Connectivity categories include Bluetooth, near-field communication, cellular and wide-area network technologies. The analysis also examines parenteral and inhalational administration routes, as well as metabolic, respiratory, autoimmune and other therapeutic areas. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with country-level analysis of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India and Japan. Leading Market Segments Connected and smart wearable injectors account for the largest current market share and are expected to retain a leading position. Growth is supported by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and continued efforts to improve monitoring, adherence and clinical data exchange. Bluetooth-enabled devices are projected to capture a significant share of the connected drug delivery devices market. Their compatibility with widely used smartphones and established digital health infrastructure supports adoption across multiple care settings. The parenteral segment currently represents the largest share by route of administration, driven by its use in biologics and high-value chronic disease therapies. The inhalational segment is expected to record stronger growth through 2035 as connected inhalers gain traction in respiratory disease management. North America is projected to remain the largest regional market, supported by digital health adoption, established healthcare infrastructure, clinical research activity and the presence of leading manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate through 2035, driven by biopharmaceutical innovation, research and development investment, increasing chronic disease prevalence and additional device approvals. Challenges Affecting Market Adoption Despite favorable growth prospects, connected drug delivery device manufacturers face high development and production costs associated with advanced sensors, precision engineering, software, cloud infrastructure and regulatory compliance. Reimbursement limitations and supply chain pressures may also affect commercialization. Drug-device combination requirements, varying regional regulations and lengthy approval processes can delay product launches. Cybersecurity, data privacy and interoperability remain critical considerations, particularly as devices exchange sensitive information across mobile applications, cloud platforms and healthcare systems. Manufacturers must also address usability and accessibility to support adoption among diverse patient populations. Research Coverage The market report includes revenue forecasts, product landscape assessments, add-on sensor analysis, company profiles, clinical trial evaluation, partnership activity, funding trends, regulatory requirements and value chain analysis. It also reviews product competitiveness, manufacturing and assembly processes, commercialization requirements, post-market surveillance and strategic opportunities for emerging and established participants. Primary research incorporates perspectives from senior executives, scientists, strategic marketing professionals, business development leaders and connected health specialists across companies in the United States, Europe and Israel. The study also includes case-based analysis of asthma and diabetes, with attention to medication adherence, disease burden and the evolution of connected drug delivery technologies. Market Outlook The connected drug delivery devices market is positioned for continued expansion as pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, digital health providers and healthcare organizations pursue more integrated approaches to treatment management. Increasing adoption of smart injectors, connected inhalers, wearable delivery systems and add-on sensors is expected to create opportunities across device development, software integration, analytics, clinical services and patient support. With the market forecast to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2035, companies that prioritize secure connectivity, regulatory compliance, patient-centered design and healthcare system interoperability are likely to be well positioned within the evolving connected drug delivery ecosystem. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 500 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Medication Adherence

6.2.1. Digital Tools for Improving Medication Adherence

6.3. Overview of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.4. Key Design Features and Development Process

6.5. Classification of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.5.1. Type of Device

6.5.1.1. Connected Inhalers

6.5.1.2. Connected Handheld Injectors

6.5.1.3. Smart Pills

6.5.1.4. Smart Implantable Devices

6.5.2. Type of Technology

6.6. Regulatory Guidelines for Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.7. Advantages and Limitations of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

6.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Domain

6.9. Future Perspective

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Launch Year

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Integrated Device

7.2.4. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.2.5. Analysis by Target Indication

7.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.2.7. Analysis by Key Features

7.2.8. Analysis by Mode of Connectivity

7.2.9. Analysis by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

7.2.10. Analysis by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

7.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

7.3.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

7.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured

8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: ADD-ON SENSORS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Add-on Sensors: Overall Market Landscape

8.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

8.2.2. Analysis by Launch Year

8.2.3. Analysis by Compatible Device

8.2.4. Analysis by Route of Administration

8.2.5. Analysis by Target Indication

8.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.2.7. Analysis by Key Features

8.2.8. Analysis by Mode of Connectivity

8.2.9. Analysis by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

8.2.10. Analysis by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

8.3. Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

8.3.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured

9. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Product Competitiveness Analysis

9.4.1. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

9.4.1.1. Smart Handheld Injectors (Peer Group 1a)

9.4.1.2. Smart Wearable Injectors (Peer Group 1b)

9.4.1.3. Other Integrated Devices (Peer Group 1c)

9.4.2. Add-on Sensors (Peer Group 2)

10. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

10.2.1. Medtronic

10.2.1.1. Company Overview

10.2.1.2. Financial Information

10.2.1.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

10.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.2.2. Insulet

10.2.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2.2. Financial Information

10.2.2.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

10.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.2.3. Tandem Diabetes Care

10.2.3.1. Company Overview

10.2.3.2. Financial Information

10.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

10.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

10.3.1. Bigfoot Biomedical

10.3.1.1. Company Overview

10.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

10.3.2. Phillips Medisize (a subsidiary of Molex)

10.3.2.1. Company Overview

10.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

10.3.3. West Pharmaceutical Services

10.3.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.3.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

11.2.1. BIOCORP

11.2.1.1. Company Overview

11.2.1.2. Financial Information

11.2.1.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.2.2. Gerresheimer

11.2.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2.2. Financial Information

11.2.2.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.2.3. Roche

11.2.3.1. Company Overview

11.2.3.2. Financial Information

11.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.2.4. Ypsomed

11.2.4.1. Company Overview

11.2.4.2. Financial Information

11.2.4.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11.2.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

11.3.1. Nemera

11.3.1.1. Company Overview

11.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

11.3.2. Sonceboz

11.3.2.1. Company Overview

11.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

12. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

12.2.1. Medtrum

12.2.1.1. Company Overview

12.2.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

12.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.2.2. SOOIL Development

12.2.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

12.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.2.3. EOFlow

12.2.3.1. Company Overview

12.2.3.2. Financial Information

12.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

12.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

12.3.1. Eitan Medical

12.3.1.1. Company Overview

12.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

12.3.2. E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device

12.3.2.1. Company Overview

12.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

13. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Clinical Trial Analysis

13.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

13.3.2. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year

13.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

10.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

13.3.5. Analysis of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Trial Status

13.3.6. Analysis by Target Patient Population

13.3.7. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

13.3.8. Analysis by Study Design

10.3.8.1. Analysis by Type of Allocation

10.3.8.2. Analysis by Type of Intervention Model

10.3.8.3. Analysis by Type of Masking

10.3.8.4. Analysis by Trial Purpose

13.3.9. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

13.3.10. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

13.3.11. Analysis by Geography

13.3.11.1. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography

13.3.11.2. Analysis of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography

13.3.11.3. Analysis of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography

14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Partnership Models

14.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

14.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

14.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

14.3.4. Analysis by Class of Device

14.3.5. Analysis by Type of Integrated Device

14.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

14.3.7. Analysis by Geography

14.3.7.1. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Deals

14.3.7.2. Local and International Deals

15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Funding Models

15.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Funding and Investments

15.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

15.3.4. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year of Funding

15.3.5. Analysis of Amount Invested by Type of Funding

15.3.6. Analysis by Geography

15.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

15.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised

16. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Value Chain

16.3. Cost Distribution across the Value Chain

16.3.1. Concept Development and Proof of Concept

16.3.2. Research and Product Development

16.3.3. Conduct of Clinical Trials

16.3.4. Regulatory Approvals

16.3.5. Manufacturing and Product Assembly

16.3.6. Application Development

16.3.7. Marketing and Sales

17. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in North America

17.2.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in the US

17.2.1.1. Overview

17.2.1.2. Historical Background

17.2.1.3. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.2.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Canada

17.2.2.1. Overview

17.2.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.2.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Mexico

17.2.3.1. Overview

17.2.3.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Europe

17.3.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in EU5 Countries

17.3.1.1. Overview

17.3.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.4. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Asia-Pacific

17.4.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Japan

17.4.1.1. Overview

17.4.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.4.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in China

17.4.2.1. Overview

17.4.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.4.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in India

17.4.3.1. Overview

17.4.3.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.4.4. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in South Korea

17.4.4.1. Overview

17.4.4.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.4.5. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Australia

17.4.5.1. Overview

17.4.5.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.5. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Middle East and North Africa

17.5.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Saudi Arabia

17.5.1.1. Overview

17.5.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.5.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in United Arab Emirates

17.5.2.1. Overview

17.5.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.6. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Latin America

17.6.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Brazil

17.6.1.1. Overview

17.6.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.6.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Argentina

17.6.2.1. Overview

17.6.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval

17.7. Connected Devices: Other Measures for Testing Safety, Effectiveness and Performance

17.8. Ensuring Security of Data Captured

17.9. Concluding Remarks

18. CASE STUDIES: APPLICATION OF CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES TO IMPROVE MEDICATION ADHERENCE

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Case Study I: Diabetes

18.2.1. Disease Overview

18.2.2. Key Statistics

18.2.3. Economic Burden due to Non-Adherence

18.2.4. Evolution of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices for Improving Adherence

18.3. Case Study II: Asthma

18.3.1. Disease Overview

18.3.2. Key Statistics

18.3.3. Economic Burden due to Non-Adherence

18.3.4. Evolution of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices for Improving Adherence

19. SWOT ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Strengths

19.2.1. Ability to Minimize / Eliminate Medication Errors

19.2.2. Economic Advantages

19.2.3. Technological Advancements

19.3. Weaknesses

19.3.1. Cybersecurity

19.3.2. Stringent Regulatory Approvals

19.3.3. High Developmental Costs

19.4. Opportunities

19.4.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

19.4.2. Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Technologies

19.4.3. Rising Partnership and Investment Activity

19.5. Threats

19.5.1. Material Compatibility Issues

19.5.2. Availability of Alternative Drug Delivery Devices

19.5.3. Concern Related to Product Recalls in Past

19.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

20. BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY

20.1. Overview of Blue Ocean Strategy

20.1.1. Red Oceans

20.1.2. Blue Oceans

20.1.3. Comparison of Red Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Strategy

20.1.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices: Blue Ocean Strategy and Shift Tools

20.1.4.1. Strategy Canvas

20.1.4.2. Pioneer-Migrator-Settler (PMS) Map

21. GLOBAL CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21.3.1. Scenario Analysis

21.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

21.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

21.4. Key Market Segmentations

22. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device

22.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.3.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY MODE OF CONNECTIVITY

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity

23.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

24.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

24.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

24.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

25. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

25.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

25.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

25.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

25.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

25.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

26. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

26.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.1.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.1.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.2.6. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.4.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.4.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.4.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.4.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.5.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.5.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.3.5.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Other Countries: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

26.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

27. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

28. CONCLUDING REMARKS

29. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

29.1. Chapter Overview

29.2. Company A

29.2.1. Company Snapshot

29.2.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director, Global Strategic Marketing, Medical

29.3. Company B

29.3.1. Company Snapshot

29.3.2. Interview Transcript: Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

29.4. Company C

29.4.1. Company Snapshot

29.4.2. Interview Transcript: Founder and Chief Executive Officer

29.5. Company D

29.5.1. Company Snapshot

29.5.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer and President

29.6. Company E

29.6.1. Company Snapshot

29.6.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer

29.7. Company F

29.7.1. Company Snapshot

29.7.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President and Chief Scientist

29.8 Company G

29.8.1. Company Snapshot

29.8.2. Interview Transcript: Director (Global Communications) and Former Vice President (Strategic Partnerships and Business Development)

29.9. Company H

29.9.1. Company Snapshot

29.9.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer

29.10 Company I

29.10.1. Company Snapshot

29.10.2. Interview Transcript: Former Director (Front-end Innovation and Head of Connected Health)

29.11. Company J

29.11.1. Company Snapshot

29.11.2. Interview Transcript: Former Vice President (Marketing and Alliance Management)

29.12 Company K

29.12.1. Company Snapshot

29.12.2. Interview Transcript: Advisor (Strategy and Business Development)

30. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

31. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

32. APPENDIX 3: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS, 2015-2020

List of Tables

Table 7.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Manufacturer, Stage of Development, Launch Year, Type of Integrated Device and Route of Administration

Table 7.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Therapeutic Area, Target Indication and Key Features

Table 7.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Mode of Connectivity, Availability of Companion Mobile Application, Compatible Operating System and Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Table 7.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Regulatory Approvals, Geographical Reach and Compatible Drug

Table 7.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Table 8.1 Add-on Sensors: Information on Manufacturer, Stage of Development, Launch Year, Type of Integrated Device and Route of Administration

Table 8.2 Add-on Sensors: Information on Therapeutic Area, Target Indication and Key Features

Table 8.3 Add-on Sensors: Information on Mode of Connectivity, Availability of Companion Mobile Application, and Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Table 8.4 Add-on Sensors: Information on Regulatory Approval, Geographical Reach and Drug Delivered

Table 8.5 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Table 9.1 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

Table 10.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in North America: List of Companies Profiled

Table 10.2 Medtronic: Company Overview

Table 10.3 Medtronic: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 10.4 Medtronic: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 10.5 Insulet: Company Overview

Table 10.6 Insulet: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 10.7 Insulet: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 10.8 Tandem Diabetes Care: Company Overview

Table 10.9 Tandem Diabetes Care: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 10.10 Tandem Diabetes Care: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 10.11 Bigfoot Biomedical: Company Overview

Table 10.12 Bigfoot Biomedical: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 10.13 Phillips-Medsize (a subsidiary of Molex): Company Overview

Table 10.14 Phillips-Medsize (a subsidiary of Molex): Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 10.15 West Pharmaceutical Services: Company Overview

Table 10.16 West Pharmaceutical Services: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in Europe: List of Companies Profiled

Table 11.2 BIOCORP: Company Overview

Table 11.3 BIOCORP: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.4 BIOCORP: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 11.5 Gerresheimer: Company Overview

Table 11.6 Gerresheimer: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.7 Gerresheimer: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 11.8 Roche: Company Overview

Table 11.9 Roche: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.10 Roche: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 11.11 Ypsomed: Company Overview

Table 11.12 Ypsomed: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.13 Ypsomed: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 11.14 Nemera: Company Overview

Table 11.15 Nemera: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 11.16 Sonceboz: Company Overview

Table 11.17 Sonceboz: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 12.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: List of Companies Profiled

Table 12.2 Medtrum: Company Overview

Table 12.3 Medtrum: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 12.4 SOOIL Development: Company Overview

Table 12.5 SOOIL Development: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 12.6 SOOIL Development: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.7 EOFlow: Company Overview

Table 12.8 EOFlow: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 12.9 EOFlow: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 12.10 Eitan Medical: Company Overview

Table 12.11 Eitan Medical: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 12.12 E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device: Company Overview

Table 12.13 E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio

Table 14.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations, since 2021

Table 15.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: List of Funding and Investments, since 2021

Table 17.1 FDA Centers for Drug and Device Approval

Table 17.2 Regulatory Review Timelines for Combination Products in the US

Table 17.3 Regulatory Bodies in EU5 Countries

Table 17.4 SFDA: Regulatory Review Timeline

Table 27.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Leading Industry Players

Table 27.1 Company A: Company Overview

Table 27.2 Company B: Company Overview

Table 27.3 Company C: Company Overview

Table 27.4 Company D: Company Overview

Table 27.5 Company E: Company Overview

Table 27.6 Company F: Company Overview

Table 27.7 Company G: Company Overview

Table 27.8 Company H: Company Overview

Table 27.9 Company I: Company Overview

Table 27.10 Company J: Company Overview

Table 27.11 Company K: Company Overview

Table 28.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Stage of Development

Table 28.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Launch Year

Table 28.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device

Table 28.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Route of Administration

Table 28.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

Table 28.6 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 28.7 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Key Features

Table 28.8 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity

Table 28.9 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

Table 28.10 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Table 28.11 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Table 28.12 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size

Table 28.13 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Table 28.14 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters (Region)

Table 28.15 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)

Table 28.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured

Table 28.17 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Stage of Development

Table 28.18 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Launch Year

Table 28.19 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Compatible Device

Table 28.20 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Route of Administration

Table 28.21 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 28.22 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

Table 28.23 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Key Features

Table 28.24 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity

Table 28.25 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

Table 28.26 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Table 28.27 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Table 28.28 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size

Table 28.29 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Table 28.30 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

Table 28.31 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Table 28.32 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured

Table 28.33 Medtronic: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Billion)

Table 28.34 Insulet: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)

Table 28.35 Tandem Diabetes Care: Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)

Table 28.36 Gerresheimer: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (EUR Million)

Table 28.37 Roche: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Billion)

Table 28.38 Ypsomed: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Million)

Table 28.39 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, since 2021

Table 28.40 Clinical Trial Analysis: Year-wise Trend of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year, since 2021

Table 28.41 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status

Table 28.42 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year

Table 28.43 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

Table 28.44 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status

Table 28.45 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Target Patient Population

Table 28.46 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

Table 28.47 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Study Design

Table 28.48 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation

Table 28.49 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model

Table 28.50 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking

Table 28.51 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Purpose

Table 28.52 Leading Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Table 28.53 Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-On Sensors: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Table 28.54 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography

Table 28.55 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography

Table 28.56 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Geography

Table 28.57 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021

Table 28.58 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Table 28.59 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership, since 2021

Table 28.60 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Class of Device

Table 28.61 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device

Table 28.62 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Compatible Device

Table 28.63 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Table 28.64 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

Table 28.65 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Deals

Table 28.66 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021

Table 28.67 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution by Amount Invested, since 2021 (USD Million)

Table 28.68 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding

Table 28.69 Funding and Investments: Distribution by Amount Invested by Type of Funding (USD Million)

Table 28.70 Distribution of Funding Instances by Year and Type of Funding, since 2021

Table 28.71 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Geography

Table 28.72 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances

Table 28.73 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)

Table 28.74 Funding and Investments Summary, since 2021 (USD Million)

Table 28.75 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.76 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.77 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.78 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.79 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device (USD Million)

Table 28.80 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.81 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.82 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.83 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.84 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Inhalers, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.85 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Inhalers, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.86 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.87 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.88 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.89 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.90 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.91 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.92 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.93 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.94 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.95 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.96 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.97 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.98 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.99 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.100 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.101 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.102 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.103 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.104 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.105 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.106 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.107 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Cellular-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.108 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Cellular-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.109 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.110 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.111 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.112 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.113 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.114 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.115 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.116 Connected Drug Delivery Demand for Parenteral Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.117 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Parenteral Administration, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.118 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.119 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.120 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Inhalational Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.121 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Inhalational Administration, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.122 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.123 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.124 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.125 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.126 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Metabolic Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.127 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.128 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.129 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Respiratory Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.130 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Respiratory Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.131 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.132 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.133 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Autoimmune Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.134 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Autoimmune Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.135 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.136 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.137 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Other Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.138 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Other Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.139 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.140 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.141 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.142 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in North America, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.143 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in North America, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.144 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.145 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.146 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.147 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.148 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.149 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.150 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.151 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Europe, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.152 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.153 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.154 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.155 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.156 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.157 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.158 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.159 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.160 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.161 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.162 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.163 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.164 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.165 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.166 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.167 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.168 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.169 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.170 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.171 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.172 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.173 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.174 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.175 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.176 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.177 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.178 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.179 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.180 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.181 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.182 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.183 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.184 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.185 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.186 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.187 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.188 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.189 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.190 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Latin America and Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.191 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Latin America and Rest of the World, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)

Table 28.192 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.193 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.194 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.195 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.196 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.197 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina, till 2035 (USD Million)

Table 28.198 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)

Table 28.199 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, till 2035 (USD Million)

List of Figures

Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology

Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research

Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology

Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Key Market Segmentation

Figure 3.3 Market Dynamics: Robust Quality Control

Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions

Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market Landscape

Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Add-on Sensors Market Landscape

Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Trends

Figure 5.4 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Figure 6.1 Different Components of IoT Ecosystem

Figure 6.2 Framework of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

Figure 6.3 Key Considerations for Designing and Developing a Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device

Figure 6.4 Stack Model for the Development of Connected Drug Delivery Devices

Figure 6.5 Type of Technology Used for Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device

Figure 6.6 Advantages of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices

Figure 7.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Stage of Development

Figure 7.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Launch Year

Figure 7.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device

Figure 7.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Route of Administration

Figure 7.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Target Indication

Figure 7.6 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

Figure 7.7 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Key Features

Figure 7.8 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity

Figure 7.9 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

Figure 7.10 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Figure 7.11 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Figure 7.12 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size

Figure 7.13 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Figure 7.14 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

Figure 7.15 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Figure 7.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured

Figure 8.1 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Stage of Development

Figure 8.2 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Launch Year

Figure 8.3 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Compatible Device

Figure 8.4 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Route of Administration

Figure 8.5 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Target Indication

Figure 8.6 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

Figure 8.7 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Key Features

Figure 8.8 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity

Figure 8.9 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application

Figure 8.10 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform

Figure 8.11 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Figure 8.12 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size

Figure 8.13 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Figure 8.14 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

Figure 8.15 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Figure 8.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured

Figure 9.1 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Smart Handheld Injectors (Peer Group 1a)

Figure 9.2 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Smart Wearable Injectors (Peer Group 1b)

Figure 9.3 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Other Integrated Devices (Peer Group 1c)

Figure 9.4 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Add-on Sensors (Peer Group 2)

Figure 10.1 Medtronic: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Billion)

Figure 10.2 Insulet: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Millon)

Figure 10.3 Tandem Diabetes Care: Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)

Figure 11.1 Gerresheimer: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (EUR Million)

Figure 11.2 Roche: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Billion)

Figure 11.3 Ypsomed: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Million)

Figure 13.1 Clinical Trial Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021

Figure 13.2 Clinical Trial Analysis: Year-wise Trend of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year, since 2021

Figure 13.3 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status

Figure 13.4 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

Figure 13.5 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status

Figure 13.6 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Target Patient Population

Figure 13.7 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

Figure 13.8 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Study Design

Figure 13.9 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation

Figure 13.10 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model

Figure 13.11 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking

Figure 13.12 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Purpose

Figure 13.13 Leading Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Figure 13.14 Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-On Sensors: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials

Figure 13.15 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography

Figure 13.16 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography

Figure 13.17 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Geography

Figure 14.1 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021

Figure 14.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Figure 14.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership, since 2021

Figure 14.4 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Class of Device

Figure 14.5 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device

Figure 14.6 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Compatible Device

Figure 14.7 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Figure 14.8 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Deals

Figure 14.9 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Deals

Figure 15.1 Funding and Investments: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021

Figure 15.2 Funding and Investments: Distribution by Amount Invested, since 2021 (USD Million)

Figure 15.3 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding

Figure 15.4 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Amount Invested by Type of Funding (USD Million)

Figure 15.5 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Year and Type of Funding, since 2021

Figure 15.6 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Geography

Figure 15.7 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances

Figure 15.8 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)

Figure 15.9 Summary of Funding and Investments, since 2021 (USD Million)

Figure 16.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Value Chain

Figure 16.2 Cost Distribution Across Value Chain

Figure 16.3 Costs Associated with Concept Development and Proof of Concept

Figure 16.4 Costs Associated with Research and Product Development

Figure 16.5 Costs Associated with Clinical Trials

Figure 16.6 Costs Associated with Regulatory Approvals

Figure 16.7 Costs Associated with Manufacturing and Product Assembly

Figure 16.8 Costs Associated with Application Development

Figure 16.9 Costs Associated with Marketing and Sales

Figure 17.1 Global Regulations related to Smart Inhalers, Smart Injectors and Smart Wearable Injectors

Figure 17.2 USFDA: Approval Pathway for Combination Products

Figure 17.3 Health Canada: Approval Pathway for Combination Products

Figure 17.4 NMPA: Approval Pathway for Combination Products

Figure 17.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Major Steps for Managing Privacy

Figure 18.1 Diabetes: Evolution of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices

Figure 18.2 Impact of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices in Improving Drug Adherence in Diabetic Patients: Highlights on Twitter

Figure 18.3 Asthma: Evolution of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices

Figure 18.4 Impact of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices in Improving Drug Adherence in Asthmatic Patients: Highlights on Twitter

Figure 19.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: SWOT Analysis

Figure 19.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors: Harvey Ball Analysis

Figure 20.1 Blue Ocean Strategy: Strategy Canvas

Figure 20.2 Blue Ocean Strategy: Pioneer-Migrator (PMS) Map

Figure 21.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 21.2 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035: Conservative Scenario (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 21.3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035: Optimistic Scenario (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 22.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device (USD Million)

Figure 22.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 22.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 22.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 22.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million, Million Units Sold)

Figure 22.6 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million, Million Units Sold)

Figure 23.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity (USD Million)

Figure 23.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 23.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 23.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 23.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 24.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration (USD Million)

Figure 24.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 24.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 25.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (USD Million)

Figure 25.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 25.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 25.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 25.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions (USD Million)

Figure 26.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.6 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.7 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.8 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.9 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.10 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.11 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.12 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.13 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.14 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.15 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.16 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.17 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.18 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.19 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.20 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.21 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.22 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)

Figure 26.23 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.24 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 26.25 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Other Countries: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 27.1 Concluding Remarks: Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Landscape

Figure 27.2 Concluding Remarks: Add-on-Sensors Market Landscape

Figure 27.3 Concluding Remarks: Partnerships and Collaborations

Figure 27.4 Concluding Remarks: Funding and Investments

Figure 27.5 Concluding Remarks: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bigfoot Biomedical

BIOCORP

Eitan Medical

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device

EoFlow

Gerresheimer

Insulet

Medtronic

Medtrum

Nemera

Phillips-Medisize

Roche

Sonceboz

SOOIL Development

Tandem Diabetes Care

West Pharmaceutical Services Ypsomed

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