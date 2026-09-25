Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035, Driven By Connectivity Innovation, Expanding Therapeutic Applications And Global Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|500
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$12.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics
4.3. Conclusion
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Medication Adherence
6.2.1. Digital Tools for Improving Medication Adherence
6.3. Overview of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
6.4. Key Design Features and Development Process
6.5. Classification of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
6.5.1. Type of Device
6.5.1.1. Connected Inhalers
6.5.1.2. Connected Handheld Injectors
6.5.1.3. Smart Pills
6.5.1.4. Smart Implantable Devices
6.5.2. Type of Technology
6.6. Regulatory Guidelines for Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
6.7. Advantages and Limitations of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
6.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Domain
6.9. Future Perspective
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
7.2.2. Analysis by Launch Year
7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Integrated Device
7.2.4. Analysis by Route of Administration
7.2.5. Analysis by Target Indication
7.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.2.7. Analysis by Key Features
7.2.8. Analysis by Mode of Connectivity
7.2.9. Analysis by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
7.2.10. Analysis by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
7.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters
7.3.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
7.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured
8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: ADD-ON SENSORS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Add-on Sensors: Overall Market Landscape
8.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
8.2.2. Analysis by Launch Year
8.2.3. Analysis by Compatible Device
8.2.4. Analysis by Route of Administration
8.2.5. Analysis by Target Indication
8.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.2.7. Analysis by Key Features
8.2.8. Analysis by Mode of Connectivity
8.2.9. Analysis by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
8.2.10. Analysis by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
8.3. Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
8.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters
8.3.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured
9. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
9.3. Methodology
9.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Product Competitiveness Analysis
9.4.1. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
9.4.1.1. Smart Handheld Injectors (Peer Group 1a)
9.4.1.2. Smart Wearable Injectors (Peer Group 1b)
9.4.1.3. Other Integrated Devices (Peer Group 1c)
9.4.2. Add-on Sensors (Peer Group 2)
10. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
10.2.1. Medtronic
10.2.1.1. Company Overview
10.2.1.2. Financial Information
10.2.1.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
10.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.2.2. Insulet
10.2.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2.2. Financial Information
10.2.2.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
10.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.2.3. Tandem Diabetes Care
10.2.3.1. Company Overview
10.2.3.2. Financial Information
10.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
10.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
10.3.1. Bigfoot Biomedical
10.3.1.1. Company Overview
10.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
10.3.2. Phillips Medisize (a subsidiary of Molex)
10.3.2.1. Company Overview
10.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
10.3.3. West Pharmaceutical Services
10.3.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.3.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN EUROPE
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
11.2.1. BIOCORP
11.2.1.1. Company Overview
11.2.1.2. Financial Information
11.2.1.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
11.2.2. Gerresheimer
11.2.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2.2. Financial Information
11.2.2.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
11.2.3. Roche
11.2.3.1. Company Overview
11.2.3.2. Financial Information
11.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
11.2.4. Ypsomed
11.2.4.1. Company Overview
11.2.4.2. Financial Information
11.2.4.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11.2.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
11.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
11.3.1. Nemera
11.3.1.1. Company Overview
11.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
11.3.2. Sonceboz
11.3.2.1. Company Overview
11.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
12. COMPANY PROFILES: CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE MANUFACTURERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
12.2.1. Medtrum
12.2.1.1. Company Overview
12.2.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
12.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.2.2. SOOIL Development
12.2.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
12.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.2.3. EOFlow
12.2.3.1. Company Overview
12.2.3.2. Financial Information
12.2.3.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
12.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.3. Other Prominent Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers
12.3.1. Eitan Medical
12.3.1.1. Company Overview
12.3.1.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
12.3.2. E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device
12.3.2.1. Company Overview
12.3.2.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
13. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Scope and Methodology
13.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Clinical Trial Analysis
13.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
13.3.2. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year
13.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status
10.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
13.3.5. Analysis of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Trial Status
13.3.6. Analysis by Target Patient Population
13.3.7. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
13.3.8. Analysis by Study Design
10.3.8.1. Analysis by Type of Allocation
10.3.8.2. Analysis by Type of Intervention Model
10.3.8.3. Analysis by Type of Masking
10.3.8.4. Analysis by Trial Purpose
13.3.9. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
13.3.10. Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-on Sensors: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
13.3.11. Analysis by Geography
13.3.11.1. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography
13.3.11.2. Analysis of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography
13.3.11.3. Analysis of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography
14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Partnership Models
14.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
14.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
14.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
14.3.4. Analysis by Class of Device
14.3.5. Analysis by Type of Integrated Device
14.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
14.3.7. Analysis by Geography
14.3.7.1. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Deals
14.3.7.2. Local and International Deals
15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Funding Models
15.3. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Funding and Investments
15.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding
15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Funding
15.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding
15.3.4. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year of Funding
15.3.5. Analysis of Amount Invested by Type of Funding
15.3.6. Analysis by Geography
15.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
15.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised
16. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Value Chain
16.3. Cost Distribution across the Value Chain
16.3.1. Concept Development and Proof of Concept
16.3.2. Research and Product Development
16.3.3. Conduct of Clinical Trials
16.3.4. Regulatory Approvals
16.3.5. Manufacturing and Product Assembly
16.3.6. Application Development
16.3.7. Marketing and Sales
17. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR CONNECTED / SMART DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in North America
17.2.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in the US
17.2.1.1. Overview
17.2.1.2. Historical Background
17.2.1.3. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.2.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Canada
17.2.2.1. Overview
17.2.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.2.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Mexico
17.2.3.1. Overview
17.2.3.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Europe
17.3.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in EU5 Countries
17.3.1.1. Overview
17.3.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.4. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Asia-Pacific
17.4.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Japan
17.4.1.1. Overview
17.4.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.4.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in China
17.4.2.1. Overview
17.4.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.4.3. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in India
17.4.3.1. Overview
17.4.3.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.4.4. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in South Korea
17.4.4.1. Overview
17.4.4.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.4.5. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Australia
17.4.5.1. Overview
17.4.5.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.5. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Middle East and North Africa
17.5.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Saudi Arabia
17.5.1.1. Overview
17.5.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.5.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in United Arab Emirates
17.5.2.1. Overview
17.5.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.6. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Latin America
17.6.1. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Brazil
17.6.1.1. Overview
17.6.1.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.6.2. Regulatory Approval of Combination Products in Argentina
17.6.2.1. Overview
17.6.2.2. Role of Regulatory Bodies in Product Approval
17.7. Connected Devices: Other Measures for Testing Safety, Effectiveness and Performance
17.8. Ensuring Security of Data Captured
17.9. Concluding Remarks
18. CASE STUDIES: APPLICATION OF CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES TO IMPROVE MEDICATION ADHERENCE
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Case Study I: Diabetes
18.2.1. Disease Overview
18.2.2. Key Statistics
18.2.3. Economic Burden due to Non-Adherence
18.2.4. Evolution of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices for Improving Adherence
18.3. Case Study II: Asthma
18.3.1. Disease Overview
18.3.2. Key Statistics
18.3.3. Economic Burden due to Non-Adherence
18.3.4. Evolution of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices for Improving Adherence
19. SWOT ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Strengths
19.2.1. Ability to Minimize / Eliminate Medication Errors
19.2.2. Economic Advantages
19.2.3. Technological Advancements
19.3. Weaknesses
19.3.1. Cybersecurity
19.3.2. Stringent Regulatory Approvals
19.3.3. High Developmental Costs
19.4. Opportunities
19.4.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders
19.4.2. Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Technologies
19.4.3. Rising Partnership and Investment Activity
19.5. Threats
19.5.1. Material Compatibility Issues
19.5.2. Availability of Alternative Drug Delivery Devices
19.5.3. Concern Related to Product Recalls in Past
19.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors
20. BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY
20.1. Overview of Blue Ocean Strategy
20.1.1. Red Oceans
20.1.2. Blue Oceans
20.1.3. Comparison of Red Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Strategy
20.1.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices: Blue Ocean Strategy and Shift Tools
20.1.4.1. Strategy Canvas
20.1.4.2. Pioneer-Migrator-Settler (PMS) Map
21. GLOBAL CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
21.3.1. Scenario Analysis
21.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario
21.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario
21.4. Key Market Segmentations
22. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device
22.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
22.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
22.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
22.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
22.3.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY MODE OF CONNECTIVITY
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity
23.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
23.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
23.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
23.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
23.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration
24.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
24.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
24.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Assumptions and Methodology
25.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
25.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
25.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
25.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
25.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
25.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
26. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions
26.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.1.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.1.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.2.6. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.3.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.3.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.3.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.4.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.4.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.4.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.4.4. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.5. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.5.1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.5.2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.3.5.3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Other Countries: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
26.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
27. CONNECTED DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS
28. CONCLUDING REMARKS
29. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
29.1. Chapter Overview
29.2. Company A
29.2.1. Company Snapshot
29.2.2. Interview Transcript: Senior Director, Global Strategic Marketing, Medical
29.3. Company B
29.3.1. Company Snapshot
29.3.2. Interview Transcript: Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
29.4. Company C
29.4.1. Company Snapshot
29.4.2. Interview Transcript: Founder and Chief Executive Officer
29.5. Company D
29.5.1. Company Snapshot
29.5.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer and President
29.6. Company E
29.6.1. Company Snapshot
29.6.2. Interview Transcript: Chief Executive Officer
29.7. Company F
29.7.1. Company Snapshot
29.7.2. Interview Transcript: Vice President and Chief Scientist
29.8 Company G
29.8.1. Company Snapshot
29.8.2. Interview Transcript: Director (Global Communications) and Former Vice President (Strategic Partnerships and Business Development)
29.9. Company H
29.9.1. Company Snapshot
29.9.2. Interview Transcript: Former Chief Executive Officer
29.10 Company I
29.10.1. Company Snapshot
29.10.2. Interview Transcript: Former Director (Front-end Innovation and Head of Connected Health)
29.11. Company J
29.11.1. Company Snapshot
29.11.2. Interview Transcript: Former Vice President (Marketing and Alliance Management)
29.12 Company K
29.12.1. Company Snapshot
29.12.2. Interview Transcript: Advisor (Strategy and Business Development)
30. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
31. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
32. APPENDIX 3: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS, 2015-2020
List of Tables
Table 7.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Manufacturer, Stage of Development, Launch Year, Type of Integrated Device and Route of Administration
Table 7.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Therapeutic Area, Target Indication and Key Features
Table 7.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Mode of Connectivity, Availability of Companion Mobile Application, Compatible Operating System and Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Table 7.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Information on Regulatory Approvals, Geographical Reach and Compatible Drug
Table 7.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters
Table 8.1 Add-on Sensors: Information on Manufacturer, Stage of Development, Launch Year, Type of Integrated Device and Route of Administration
Table 8.2 Add-on Sensors: Information on Therapeutic Area, Target Indication and Key Features
Table 8.3 Add-on Sensors: Information on Mode of Connectivity, Availability of Companion Mobile Application, and Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Table 8.4 Add-on Sensors: Information on Regulatory Approval, Geographical Reach and Drug Delivered
Table 8.5 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Information on Year of Establishment, Company Size and Location of Headquarters
Table 9.1 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
Table 10.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in North America: List of Companies Profiled
Table 10.2 Medtronic: Company Overview
Table 10.3 Medtronic: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 10.4 Medtronic: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 10.5 Insulet: Company Overview
Table 10.6 Insulet: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 10.7 Insulet: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 10.8 Tandem Diabetes Care: Company Overview
Table 10.9 Tandem Diabetes Care: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 10.10 Tandem Diabetes Care: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 10.11 Bigfoot Biomedical: Company Overview
Table 10.12 Bigfoot Biomedical: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 10.13 Phillips-Medsize (a subsidiary of Molex): Company Overview
Table 10.14 Phillips-Medsize (a subsidiary of Molex): Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 10.15 West Pharmaceutical Services: Company Overview
Table 10.16 West Pharmaceutical Services: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in Europe: List of Companies Profiled
Table 11.2 BIOCORP: Company Overview
Table 11.3 BIOCORP: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.4 BIOCORP: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 11.5 Gerresheimer: Company Overview
Table 11.6 Gerresheimer: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.7 Gerresheimer: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 11.8 Roche: Company Overview
Table 11.9 Roche: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.10 Roche: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 11.11 Ypsomed: Company Overview
Table 11.12 Ypsomed: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.13 Ypsomed: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 11.14 Nemera: Company Overview
Table 11.15 Nemera: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 11.16 Sonceboz: Company Overview
Table 11.17 Sonceboz: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 12.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: List of Companies Profiled
Table 12.2 Medtrum: Company Overview
Table 12.3 Medtrum: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 12.4 SOOIL Development: Company Overview
Table 12.5 SOOIL Development: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 12.6 SOOIL Development: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.7 EOFlow: Company Overview
Table 12.8 EOFlow: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 12.9 EOFlow: Recent Developments and Future Outlook
Table 12.10 Eitan Medical: Company Overview
Table 12.11 Eitan Medical: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 12.12 E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device: Company Overview
Table 12.13 E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Portfolio
Table 14.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations, since 2021
Table 15.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: List of Funding and Investments, since 2021
Table 17.1 FDA Centers for Drug and Device Approval
Table 17.2 Regulatory Review Timelines for Combination Products in the US
Table 17.3 Regulatory Bodies in EU5 Countries
Table 17.4 SFDA: Regulatory Review Timeline
Table 27.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Leading Industry Players
Table 27.1 Company A: Company Overview
Table 27.2 Company B: Company Overview
Table 27.3 Company C: Company Overview
Table 27.4 Company D: Company Overview
Table 27.5 Company E: Company Overview
Table 27.6 Company F: Company Overview
Table 27.7 Company G: Company Overview
Table 27.8 Company H: Company Overview
Table 27.9 Company I: Company Overview
Table 27.10 Company J: Company Overview
Table 27.11 Company K: Company Overview
Table 28.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Stage of Development
Table 28.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Launch Year
Table 28.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device
Table 28.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Route of Administration
Table 28.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
Table 28.6 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Target Indication
Table 28.7 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Key Features
Table 28.8 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity
Table 28.9 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
Table 28.10 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Table 28.11 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 28.12 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size
Table 28.13 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.14 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters (Region)
Table 28.15 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)
Table 28.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured
Table 28.17 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Stage of Development
Table 28.18 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Launch Year
Table 28.19 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Compatible Device
Table 28.20 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Route of Administration
Table 28.21 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Target Indication
Table 28.22 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
Table 28.23 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Key Features
Table 28.24 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity
Table 28.25 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
Table 28.26 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Table 28.27 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 28.28 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size
Table 28.29 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.30 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters
Table 28.31 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
Table 28.32 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured
Table 28.33 Medtronic: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Billion)
Table 28.34 Insulet: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)
Table 28.35 Tandem Diabetes Care: Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)
Table 28.36 Gerresheimer: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (EUR Million)
Table 28.37 Roche: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Billion)
Table 28.38 Ypsomed: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Million)
Table 28.39 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year, since 2021
Table 28.40 Clinical Trial Analysis: Year-wise Trend of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year, since 2021
Table 28.41 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status
Table 28.42 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year
Table 28.43 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
Table 28.44 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status
Table 28.45 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Target Patient Population
Table 28.46 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
Table 28.47 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Study Design
Table 28.48 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation
Table 28.49 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model
Table 28.50 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking
Table 28.51 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Purpose
Table 28.52 Leading Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Table 28.53 Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-On Sensors: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Table 28.54 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography
Table 28.55 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography
Table 28.56 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Geography
Table 28.57 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021
Table 28.58 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Table 28.59 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership, since 2021
Table 28.60 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Class of Device
Table 28.61 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device
Table 28.62 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Compatible Device
Table 28.63 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships
Table 28.64 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals
Table 28.65 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Deals
Table 28.66 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021
Table 28.67 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution by Amount Invested, since 2021 (USD Million)
Table 28.68 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding
Table 28.69 Funding and Investments: Distribution by Amount Invested by Type of Funding (USD Million)
Table 28.70 Distribution of Funding Instances by Year and Type of Funding, since 2021
Table 28.71 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Geography
Table 28.72 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances
Table 28.73 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)
Table 28.74 Funding and Investments Summary, since 2021 (USD Million)
Table 28.75 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.76 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.77 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.78 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.79 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device (USD Million)
Table 28.80 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.81 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.82 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.83 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.84 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Inhalers, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.85 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Inhalers, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.86 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.87 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.88 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.89 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.90 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.91 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.92 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.93 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.94 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.95 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.96 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.97 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.98 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.99 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.100 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.101 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.102 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.103 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.104 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.105 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.106 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.107 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Cellular-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.108 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Cellular-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.109 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.110 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.111 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.112 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.113 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.114 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.115 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.116 Connected Drug Delivery Demand for Parenteral Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.117 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Parenteral Administration, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.118 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.119 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.120 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Inhalational Administration, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.121 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Inhalational Administration, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.122 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.123 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.124 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.125 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.126 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Metabolic Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.127 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.128 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.129 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Respiratory Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.130 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Respiratory Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.131 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.132 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.133 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Autoimmune Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.134 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Autoimmune Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.135 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.136 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.137 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Other Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.138 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand for Other Disorders, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.139 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.140 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.141 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020, 2024 and 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.142 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in North America, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.143 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in North America, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.144 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.145 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.146 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.147 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.148 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.149 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.150 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.151 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Europe, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.152 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.153 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.154 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.155 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.156 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.157 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.158 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.159 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.160 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.161 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.162 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.163 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.164 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.165 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.166 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.167 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.168 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.169 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.170 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.171 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.172 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.173 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.174 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.175 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.176 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.177 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Asia-Pacific, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.178 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.179 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.180 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, Since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.181 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.182 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.183 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.184 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.185 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.186 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.187 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.188 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.189 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.190 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Latin America and Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.191 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Demand in Latin America and Rest of the World, till 2035 (Million Units Sold)
Table 28.192 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.193 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.194 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.195 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.196 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.197 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina, till 2035 (USD Million)
Table 28.198 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, Historical Trends, since 2020 (USD Million)
Table 28.199 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, till 2035 (USD Million)
List of Figures
Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology
Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research
Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology
Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Key Market Segmentation
Figure 3.3 Market Dynamics: Robust Quality Control
Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions
Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market Landscape
Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Add-on Sensors Market Landscape
Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Trends
Figure 5.4 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
Figure 6.1 Different Components of IoT Ecosystem
Figure 6.2 Framework of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
Figure 6.3 Key Considerations for Designing and Developing a Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device
Figure 6.4 Stack Model for the Development of Connected Drug Delivery Devices
Figure 6.5 Type of Technology Used for Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device
Figure 6.6 Advantages of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices
Figure 7.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Stage of Development
Figure 7.2 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Launch Year
Figure 7.3 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device
Figure 7.4 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Route of Administration
Figure 7.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Target Indication
Figure 7.6 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
Figure 7.7 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Key Features
Figure 7.8 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity
Figure 7.9 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
Figure 7.10 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Figure 7.11 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 7.12 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 7.13 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Figure 7.14 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters
Figure 7.15 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
Figure 7.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices Manufactured
Figure 8.1 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Stage of Development
Figure 8.2 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Launch Year
Figure 8.3 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Compatible Device
Figure 8.4 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Route of Administration
Figure 8.5 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Target Indication
Figure 8.6 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
Figure 8.7 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Key Features
Figure 8.8 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity
Figure 8.9 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Companion Mobile Application
Figure 8.10 Add-on Sensors: Distribution by Availability of Data Storage / Cloud Platform
Figure 8.11 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 8.12 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 8.13 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Figure 8.14 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters
Figure 8.15 Add-on Sensor Manufacturers: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
Figure 8.16 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Add-on Sensors Manufactured
Figure 9.1 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Smart Handheld Injectors (Peer Group 1a)
Figure 9.2 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Smart Wearable Injectors (Peer Group 1b)
Figure 9.3 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Other Integrated Devices (Peer Group 1c)
Figure 9.4 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Add-on Sensors (Peer Group 2)
Figure 10.1 Medtronic: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Billion)
Figure 10.2 Insulet: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (USD Millon)
Figure 10.3 Tandem Diabetes Care: Consolidated Financial Details (USD Million)
Figure 11.1 Gerresheimer: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (EUR Million)
Figure 11.2 Roche: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Billion)
Figure 11.3 Ypsomed: Business Segment-wise Revenues and Consolidated Financial Details (CHF Million)
Figure 13.1 Clinical Trial Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021
Figure 13.2 Clinical Trial Analysis: Year-wise Trend of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Registration Year, since 2021
Figure 13.3 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Status
Figure 13.4 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
Figure 13.5 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Status
Figure 13.6 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Target Patient Population
Figure 13.7 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
Figure 13.8 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Study Design
Figure 13.9 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Allocation
Figure 13.10 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Intervention Model
Figure 13.11 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Type of Masking
Figure 13.12 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution by Trial Purpose
Figure 13.13 Leading Players: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Figure 13.14 Leading Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices and Add-On Sensors: Distribution by Number of Registered Trials
Figure 13.15 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Clinical Trials by Geography
Figure 13.16 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Registered Trials by Trial Status and Geography
Figure 13.17 Clinical Trial Analysis: Distribution of Number of Enrolled Patients Population by Geography
Figure 14.1 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021
Figure 14.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership
Figure 14.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership, since 2021
Figure 14.4 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Class of Device
Figure 14.5 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Integrated Device
Figure 14.6 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Compatible Device
Figure 14.7 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships
Figure 14.8 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intracontinental and Intercontinental Deals
Figure 14.9 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Deals
Figure 15.1 Funding and Investments: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, since 2021
Figure 15.2 Funding and Investments: Distribution by Amount Invested, since 2021 (USD Million)
Figure 15.3 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding
Figure 15.4 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Amount Invested by Type of Funding (USD Million)
Figure 15.5 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Year and Type of Funding, since 2021
Figure 15.6 Funding and Investments: Distribution of Funding Instances by Geography
Figure 15.7 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances
Figure 15.8 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)
Figure 15.9 Summary of Funding and Investments, since 2021 (USD Million)
Figure 16.1 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Value Chain
Figure 16.2 Cost Distribution Across Value Chain
Figure 16.3 Costs Associated with Concept Development and Proof of Concept
Figure 16.4 Costs Associated with Research and Product Development
Figure 16.5 Costs Associated with Clinical Trials
Figure 16.6 Costs Associated with Regulatory Approvals
Figure 16.7 Costs Associated with Manufacturing and Product Assembly
Figure 16.8 Costs Associated with Application Development
Figure 16.9 Costs Associated with Marketing and Sales
Figure 17.1 Global Regulations related to Smart Inhalers, Smart Injectors and Smart Wearable Injectors
Figure 17.2 USFDA: Approval Pathway for Combination Products
Figure 17.3 Health Canada: Approval Pathway for Combination Products
Figure 17.4 NMPA: Approval Pathway for Combination Products
Figure 17.5 Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Devices: Major Steps for Managing Privacy
Figure 18.1 Diabetes: Evolution of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices
Figure 18.2 Impact of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices in Improving Drug Adherence in Diabetic Patients: Highlights on Twitter
Figure 18.3 Asthma: Evolution of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices
Figure 18.4 Impact of Drug Delivery / Connected Devices in Improving Drug Adherence in Asthmatic Patients: Highlights on Twitter
Figure 19.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: SWOT Analysis
Figure 19.2 Comparison of SWOT Factors: Harvey Ball Analysis
Figure 20.1 Blue Ocean Strategy: Strategy Canvas
Figure 20.2 Blue Ocean Strategy: Pioneer-Migrator (PMS) Map
Figure 21.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 21.2 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035: Conservative Scenario (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 21.3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, till 2035: Optimistic Scenario (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 22.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device (USD Million)
Figure 22.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 22.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Inhalers: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 22.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Pen Injectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 22.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Autoinjectors: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million, Million Units Sold)
Figure 22.6 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Connected / Smart Needle-free Injection Systems: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million, Million Units Sold)
Figure 23.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Mode of Connectivity (USD Million)
Figure 23.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Bluetooth-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 23.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Near-field Communication-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 23.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Cellular-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 23.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Wide Area Network-enabled Devices: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 24.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration (USD Million)
Figure 24.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Parenteral Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 24.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Inhalational Administration: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 25.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (USD Million)
Figure 25.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Metabolic Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 25.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Respiratory Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 25.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Autoimmune Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 25.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market for Other Disorders: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions (USD Million)
Figure 26.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the US: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Canada: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.5 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.6 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in the UK: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.7 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Germany: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.8 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in France: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.9 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Italy: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.10 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Spain: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.11 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.12 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.13 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in China: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.14 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in India: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.15 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Japan: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.16 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.17 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.18 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.19 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Israel: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.20 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.21 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of Middle East and North Africa: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.22 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Latin America and Rest of the World: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (Million Units Sold, USD Million)
Figure 26.23 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.24 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 26.25 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market in Other Countries: Historical Trends (since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035) (USD Million)
Figure 27.1 Concluding Remarks: Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Landscape
Figure 27.2 Concluding Remarks: Add-on-Sensors Market Landscape
Figure 27.3 Concluding Remarks: Partnerships and Collaborations
Figure 27.4 Concluding Remarks: Funding and Investments
Figure 27.5 Concluding Remarks: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Bigfoot Biomedical BIOCORP Eitan Medical E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Device EoFlow Gerresheimer Insulet Medtronic Medtrum Nemera Phillips-Medisize Roche Sonceboz SOOIL Development Tandem Diabetes Care West Pharmaceutical Services Ypsomed
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