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Microservices In Healthcare Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2035 As Cloud Adoption, Modular Applications And Digital Transformation Unlock New Opportunities


2026-09-25 05:48:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare microservices adoption is accelerating as providers modernize legacy systems. Key opportunities span cloud platforms, interoperability, AI, IoT, telehealth and secure data exchange.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microservices in Healthcare Market by Deployment Mode; Component; End User; Application; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Microservices in Healthcare Market was valued at US$ 1.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 11.11 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 19.1% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being fueled by healthcare digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and demand for interoperable platforms that support secure, real-time data exchange.

Healthcare providers, payers, life sciences companies, and HealthTech organizations are modernizing fragmented IT environments to improve communication among clinical, administrative, and patient-facing systems. Microservices architectures support this transition by enabling modular application development and integration across electronic health records, patient monitoring systems, healthcare analytics, telehealth platforms, billing applications, and revenue cycle management solutions.

Market Growth Drivers

The transition to cloud-native healthcare infrastructure is a primary growth driver. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations are adopting public, private, and hybrid cloud environments to manage rising patient data volumes, variable workloads, and expanding digital care services. Cloud-based microservices also enable organizations to deploy updates and scale individual applications without replacing entire technology environments.

Interoperability requirements are further strengthening market demand. Connected healthcare workflows increasingly depend on reliable data exchange among providers, insurers, pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and digital health platforms. Microservices-based systems can improve integration across these stakeholders while supporting more agile application development and operational modernization.

Artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things represent significant market opportunities. AI-enabled clinical tools, connected medical devices, predictive analytics, virtual care, population health management, and remote patient monitoring require scalable architectures capable of processing data securely and in real time. Microservices allow individual AI models, analytics modules, IoT data streams, and care applications to be developed, deployed, and scaled independently.

Competitive Landscape

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud remain influential at the infrastructure level through AWS for Health, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, and Google Cloud's healthcare data capabilities. Collectively, these hyperscalers are estimated to support 71% of the foundational cloud computing used by healthcare microservices worldwide.

Established healthcare technology companies, including Oracle Health, Epic Systems, IBM, and InterSystems, are also modernizing historically monolithic platforms through modular and cloud-compatible architectures. At the same time, specialized HealthTech companies are targeting API management, interoperability, workflow automation, healthcare analytics, virtual care, and clinical process optimization.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By component, the platform and tools segment accounted for approximately 60.58% of market revenue in 2025. Demand was concentrated across API management tools, containerization technologies, and integration platforms. The services category includes consulting, implementation and integration, support, and maintenance.

Clinical management systems led the application segment in 2025 as healthcare organizations prioritized electronic health record modernization and patient monitoring. Other major application categories include healthcare data analytics, predictive analytics, population health management, telehealth, remote monitoring, claims processing, payment systems, and revenue cycle management.

Healthcare providers represented 50.85% of market revenue, driven by hospitals' and clinics' substantial data management, operational, and interoperability requirements. Additional end users include healthcare payers, insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations, and HealthTech companies.

Cloud-based deployment generated 68% of total revenue in 2025, reflecting increased adoption of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. On-premises deployments remain relevant for hospital data centers and enterprise IT systems with specific governance, control, or data residency requirements.

Regional Outlook

North America led the Microservices in Healthcare Market with a 42% revenue share in 2025. The region benefits from an advanced healthcare software ecosystem, significant investment in digital health, widespread cloud infrastructure adoption, and ongoing efforts to modernize legacy electronic health record systems. Its fragmented payer-provider environment also creates sustained demand for interoperable platforms and connected workflows.

Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities as healthcare systems advance cloud migration, digital care delivery, AI adoption, and data modernization initiatives. The market also covers the Middle East and Africa and South America, where expanding healthcare technology investment is supporting demand for scalable digital infrastructure.

Security and Compliance Challenges

Security, privacy, and regulatory compliance remain important barriers to implementation. Distributed architectures increase the number of APIs, containers, services, and endpoints that require protection. Healthcare organizations must maintain effective authentication, authorization, encryption, monitoring, API security, and governance controls to reduce exposure to cyberattacks, data breaches, operational disruption, and regulatory penalties.

Leading Market Participants

Organizations identified across the broader competitive landscape include Abridge, Aquila, BiVACOR, CodaMetrix, Cohere Health, Eli Lilly, Epic Systems, Femmi, Grove AI, HealthHero, Infinitus Systems, InterSystems, Locumate, Lumeris, Lumos Diagnostics, Neko Health, Oracle Health, Pending AI, Pfizer, and other prominent technology and healthcare participants.

With healthcare organizations seeking secure interoperability, scalable cloud infrastructure, and faster digital service deployment, the Microservices in Healthcare Market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035. Continued investment in AI-enabled care, connected devices, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and healthcare analytics is expected to reinforce long-term demand for modular healthcare technology architectures.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 280
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $11.11 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Microservices in Healthcare Market
Chapter 2. Report Description
2.1. Research Framework
2.1.1. Research Objective
2.1.2. Market Definitions
2.1.3. Market Segmentation
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Size Estimation
2.2.2. Qualitative Research
2.2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.3. Quantitative Research
2.2.3.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.2.5. Data Triangulation
2.2.6. Assumption for Study
Chapter 3. Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Infrastructure Providers
3.1.2. Platform & Tools Providers
3.1.3. Microservices Development & Integration
3.1.4. Middleware & API Layer
3.1.5. Application Layer
3.1.6. Deployment & Orchestration
3.1.7. End User
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Healthcare IT Modernization Landscape
3.2.2. Role of Microservices in Healthcare Interoperability
3.2.3. Architecture Adoption Across Healthcare Applications
3.2.4. Ecosystem Participation (Tech Vendors vs Healthcare Providers)
3.2.5. Security & Compliance Considerations (HIPAA, Data Privacy, API Security)
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. By Application
3.7. Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
Chapter 5. Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
5.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
5.1.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing Need for Interoperability and Seamless Data Exchange Across Healthcare Systems
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunity
5.1.4. Key Trends
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Component
5.2.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.1.1.1. Platform & Tools
5.2.1.1.1.1. API Management Tools
5.2.1.1.1.2. Containerization Tool
5.2.1.1.1.3. Integration Platforms
5.2.1.1.2. Services
5.2.1.1.2.1. Consulting Services
5.2.1.1.2.2. Implementation & Integration
5.2.1.1.2.3. Support & Maintenance
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode
5.2.2.1. Key Insights
5.2.2.1.1. On-Premises
5.2.2.1.1.1. Hospital Data Centers
5.2.2.1.1.2. Enterprise IT Systems
5.2.2.1.2. Cloud-Based
5.2.2.1.2.1. Public Cloud
5.2.2.1.2.2. Private Cloud
5.2.2.1.2.3. Hybrid Cloud
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.3.1. Key Insights
5.2.3.1.1. Clinical Management Systems
5.2.3.1.1.1. Electronic Health Records
5.2.3.1.1.2. Patient Monitoring Systems
5.2.3.1.2. Healthcare Data Analytics
5.2.3.1.2.1. Predictive Analytics
5.2.3.1.2.2. Population Health Management
5.2.3.1.3. Telehealth & Remote Monitoring
5.2.3.1.3.1. Virtual Care Platforms
5.2.3.1.3.2. Remote Patient Monitoring
5.2.3.1.4. Billing & Revenue Cycle Management
5.2.3.1.4.1. Claims Processing
5.2.3.1.4.2. Payment Systems
5.2.4. By End User
5.2.4.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.4.1.1.1. Healthcare Providers
5.2.4.1.1.1.1. Hospitals
5.2.4.1.1.1.2. Clinics
5.2.4.1.1.2. Healthcare Payers
5.2.4.1.1.2.1. Insurance Companies
5.2.4.1.1.3. Life Sciences & Pharma Companie
5.2.4.1.1.3.1. Drug Development
5.2.4.1.1.3.2. Clinical Trials
5.2.4.1.1.4. Others
5.2.4.1.1.4.1. HealthTech Companies
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. Key Insights
5.2.5.1.1. North America
5.2.5.1.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.5.1.1.2. Canada
5.2.5.1.1.3. Mexico
5.2.5.1.2. Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.5.1.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.5.1.2.1.3. France
5.2.5.1.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.5.1.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.5.1.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.5.1.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.5.1.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.3.1. China
5.2.5.1.3.2. India
5.2.5.1.3.3. Japan
5.2.5.1.3.4. South Korea
5.2.5.1.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.5.1.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.5.1.3.6.1. Indonesia
5.2.5.1.3.6.2. Malaysia
5.2.5.1.3.6.3. Thailand
5.2.5.1.3.6.4. Singapore
5.2.5.1.3.6.5. Rest of ASEAN
5.2.5.1.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1.4.1. UAE
5.2.5.1.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.1.4.3. South Africa
5.2.5.1.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.5.1.5. South America
5.2.5.1.5.1. Argentina
5.2.5.1.5.2. Brazil
5.2.5.1.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.2. By Deployment Mode
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By End User
6.2.5. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Deployment Mode
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Deployment Mode
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Deployment Mode
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Microservices in Healthcare Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Deployment Mode
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Company Timeline, Organization Structure, Key Product landscape, Financial Matrix, Key Customers/Sectors, Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. Abridge
11.2. Aquila
11.3. BiVACOR
11.4. CodaMetrix
11.5. Cohere Health
11.6. Eli Lilly
11.7. Epic Systems
11.8. Femmi
11.9. Grove AI
11.10. HealthHero
11.11. Infinitus Systems
11.12. InterSystems
11.13. Locumate
11.14. Lumeris
11.15. Lumos Diagnostics
11.16. Neko Health
11.17. Oracle Health
11.18. Pending AI
11.19. Pfizer
11.20. Sicona Battery Technologies
11.21. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
12.1. List of Secondary Sources
12.2. Key Country Markets - Macro Economic Outlook/Indicators
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Abridge
  • Aquila
  • BiVACOR
  • CodaMetrix
  • Cohere Health
  • Eli Lilly
  • Epic Systems
  • Femmi
  • Grove AI
  • HealthHero
  • Infinitus Systems
  • InterSystems
  • Locumate
  • Lumeris
  • Lumos Diagnostics
  • Neko Health
  • Oracle Health
  • Pending AI
  • Pfizer
  • Sicona Battery Technologies

For more information about this report visit

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