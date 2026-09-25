Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Export Guide 2023-2026: Connects Global Buyers With Leading Sanitary Ware Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's ceramic toilet exports are expanding as supply chains shift and manufacturing improves, creating opportunities in premium, water-efficient products, local production and export partnerships

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Export Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Export Guide 2023-2026" has been released to help global building materials buyers, sanitary ware brands, real estate developers, engineering contractors, international trading companies, and investment institutions identify reliable ceramic toilet manufacturers and exporters in Vietnam.

The guide delivers a structured overview of the Vietnam ceramic toilets industry, export market performance, foreign investment environment, supply trends, and leading export companies. It covers domestic sanitary ware manufacturers, foreign-invested and joint-venture producers, and international trading companies operating in the Vietnamese market.

A central feature of the report is its analysis of the top 10 Vietnam ceramic toilet exporters. Company profiles, contact details, export volume, export value, average export prices, shipment origins, major destinations, and supplier information are included for the 2023-2026 period. An accompanying Excel data source enables buyers and business partners to screen suppliers, manage company information, and support procurement outreach.

Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Industry Maintains Steady Growth

Vietnam's ceramic toilet industry continues to expand as urbanization, population growth, housing construction, commercial property development, and investment in hotels and tourism facilities increase demand for sanitary ware products. The development of foreign-invested real estate projects and the arrival of international home furnishing and building materials brands are also supporting demand for higher-quality products that meet global performance and design standards.

Vietnam has a substantial base of domestic ceramic toilet manufacturers, although many producers remain relatively small and concentrate on the low- to medium-price segments. Traditional ceramic production processes are still widely used, while automation levels vary across the industry. Opportunities remain for manufacturers to improve product consistency, glazing technology, stain-resistant coatings, water efficiency, and quality control.

The market is currently characterized by local manufacturers supplying mainly low- and medium-range ceramic toilets, alongside imported and foreign-invested brands serving mid- to high-end projects. Continued real estate development, improving household incomes, and changing consumer preferences are expected to support long-term demand for modern, durable, and water-efficient sanitary ware.

Vietnam Ceramic Toilet Exports Continue to Expand

Vietnam's ceramic toilet export market is benefiting from stronger manufacturing capabilities, competitive labor costs, and the diversification of global supply chains. International buyers seeking alternatives or complementary sourcing locations in Asia are increasingly evaluating Vietnam as a production and export base for ceramic sanitary ware.

Approximately 160 exporters in Vietnam shipped ceramic toilets in 2024, generating an estimated export value of US$113 million, up 44% year over year. From January through September 2025, cumulative Vietnamese ceramic toilet exports reached approximately US$101 million, broadly in line with the corresponding period of 2024.

The United States, Japan, and Taiwan were the three leading destinations for Vietnamese ceramic toilet exports from January through September 2025. They represented approximately 29.3%, 27.3%, and 13.6% of total export value, respectively. The figures highlight Vietnam's established position in major international sanitary ware markets and its potential to attract additional procurement demand.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam's Sanitary Ware Sector

Vietnam offers investment opportunities supported by political stability, sustained economic development, competitive labor costs, an extensive coastline, and access to major seaports. Its participation in regional and international trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the ASEAN free trade framework, provides manufacturers with access to a broad range of export markets.

Ceramic toilet manufacturing is open to wholly foreign-owned investment and is not included among Vietnam's restricted or prohibited investment sectors. Subject to applicable laws and approvals, foreign-invested enterprises may establish manufacturing facilities, trading companies, and distribution operations. Eligible projects may also access land, tax, or infrastructure incentives in designated industrial parks, economic zones, and high-tech zones.

Key Features of the Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Export Guide



Comprehensive supplier coverage: Profiles major domestic manufacturers, foreign-invested producers, joint ventures, and trading companies involved in Vietnam ceramic toilet exports.

Top exporter intelligence: Presents detailed information on 10 leading exporters, including contact details, shipment volume, export value, pricing, destinations, origins, and supply relationships.

Market-focused analysis: Reviews Vietnam's ceramic toilet industry, export performance, supply structure, major destination markets, and development trends.

Data-supported procurement: Includes an Excel data source designed to support supplier screening, company management, sourcing analysis, and batch outreach. Investment insight: Summarizes the market environment, foreign investment advantages, regulatory considerations, and opportunities across Vietnam's sanitary ware supply chain.

The "Vietnam Ceramic Toilets Export Guide 2023-2026" is designed to shorten supplier research and business-matching cycles for international buyers. By consolidating company intelligence, export statistics, market analysis, and investment information, the publication provides a practical resource for organizations seeking ceramic toilet suppliers, sanitary ware manufacturing partners, distribution opportunities, or investment prospects in Vietnam.

Companies Featured



Toto Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Lixil Vietnam Hao Canh Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Ceramic Toilets Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Ceramic Toilets Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Ceramic Toilets Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Ceramic Toilets Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Ceramic Toilets in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Ceramic Toilets Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Ceramic Toilets Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Ceramic Toilets

Chart 2023 Ceramic Toilets Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Ceramic Toilets Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Ceramic Toilets Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Ceramic Toilets Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-2026

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