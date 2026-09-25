Zeolite-Based Catalysts Patent Landscape Highlights Innovation Trends And Emerging Licensing Opportunities In Cleaner, High-Performance Industrial Processing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising patent activity signals opportunities in refining, emissions control and chemical manufacturing, driven by advances in catalyst efficiency, stability, pore design and synthesis.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zeolite Based Catalysts Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Zeolite-Based Catalysts Patent Landscape Report delivers an in-depth analysis of global patent activity and technological innovation across chemical processing, petrochemicals, refining, emissions control, and environmental applications. Covering patent data collected across major jurisdictions from 2010 to 2026, the report provides stakeholders with a structured assessment of intellectual property developments influencing the future of zeolite catalyst technologies.

Drawing on international patent filings, the report combines quantitative patent data with detailed market, technology, and competitive analysis. It enables organizations to evaluate filing activity, identify emerging research priorities, monitor competitor strategies, and assess potential opportunities for investment, licensing, collaboration, and product development. The analysis is designed to support informed decision-making among industry leaders, research teams, investors, policymakers, and corporate strategy professionals.

Global Patent Landscape Overview

The landscape overview tracks zeolite-based catalyst patent activity between 2010 and 2026, highlighting changes in filing volumes, geographic concentration, and innovation priorities. The findings indicate continued growth in patent filings, driven by industrial demand for more efficient, selective, stable, and sustainable catalytic processes.

China leads global patent activity in zeolite catalyst innovation, while the United States and Europe remain significant contributors. This geographic distribution reflects sustained international investment in advanced catalytic systems and the strategic importance of zeolite technologies in refining, chemical manufacturing, environmental protection, and industrial process optimization.

Zeolite Catalyst Market Analysis

The market analysis examines commercial demand, major application areas, industry growth factors, and the competitive environment surrounding zeolite-based catalysts. By aligning patent activity with commercial applications, the report identifies areas with strong development potential, including petroleum refining, petrochemical conversion, emissions reduction, and specialty chemical production.

The analysis also helps stakeholders understand how intellectual property trends correspond with evolving industrial requirements. These insights can support market-entry planning, portfolio development, partnership strategies, and investment decisions within the global zeolite catalyst market.

Technology Analysis and Innovation Trends

The technology analysis evaluates key areas of zeolite catalyst research, including catalyst composition, synthesis techniques, material modification, pore architecture, process integration, and performance optimization. The report identifies advances in catalytic efficiency, selectivity, thermal stability, hydrothermal stability, and operational durability as important drivers of patent activity.

Additional analysis highlights innovation in catalyst formulations and manufacturing methods developed to improve conversion performance, reduce energy consumption, extend catalyst life, and support lower-emission industrial processes. These findings provide visibility into established technology segments as well as emerging areas that may influence future research and commercialization.

Leading Companies and Competitive Intelligence

The top players section profiles organizations actively developing and protecting zeolite-based catalyst technologies. Companies and research institutions are assessed according to patent activity, technology focus, portfolio development, and contributions to catalyst innovation.

The report also examines collaboration patterns among corporations, universities, research organizations, and other industry participants. This competitive intelligence enables readers to identify influential patent owners, potential partners, active technology clusters, and areas where intellectual property activity may create commercial opportunities or competitive risks.

Overall, the Zeolite-Based Catalysts Patent Landscape Report provides an integrated view of global patent trends, market dynamics, technological developments, and competitive positioning. It is a strategic resource for organizations seeking to strengthen R&D planning, benchmark intellectual property portfolios, evaluate innovation opportunities, and anticipate changes across the zeolite catalyst industry.

What the Report Includes:



More than 120 pages of detailed analysis in a full PDF report

More than 40 pages of presentation-ready PDF slides

Excel files for each figure, including extended supporting data

Patent landscape analysis covering major global jurisdictions

Market, technology, and competitive intelligence Profiles and analysis of leading patent applicants and innovators

Who Should Access the Report:



Chief marketing officers and marketing directors

Business development and corporate strategy professionals

R&D, innovation, and intellectual property executives

Investment analysts and business analysts

Product managers and product marketing managers

Market intelligence and corporate planning teams

Sales directors, vice presidents of sales, and sales consultants

Vice presidents of marketing and heads of marketing

Chief operating officers and strategy leaders

Heads of innovation and technology development Researchers, academics, and policy professionals

The report offers actionable intelligence for stakeholders evaluating the commercial and technological direction of zeolite-based catalysts, supporting strategic planning across research, investment, intellectual property, and market development initiatives.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Patent Landscape Overview

4.1 Patent Family Analysis

4.2 Patent-Market Coverage

4.3 Geographical Jurisdiction

4.4 Global Zeolite-based Catalysts patent distribution Based On innovation

5. Market and Competitor Analysis

5.1 Market at a Glance

5.2 Market Share of Main Producers

5.3 Some of The Main processes in Zeolite Based Catalysts Production

5.4 Top Applicants

5.5 Analysis of Zeolite-based Catalysts Patent Leaders Based on innovation

5.6 Market Coverage of Top Applicants

5.7 Top Owners

5.8 Highly-Cited Applicants

5.9 Collaboration

5.9.1 Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

5.9.2 The strongest cooperation networks

5.10 Top applicant activity

5.11 Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

5.12 Top applicant clustering

5.13 Pending patents

6. Technology Analysis

6.1 Top Technologies

6.1.1 Zeolite-based Catalysts Patent Trends based on innovation

6.1.2 Top Technologies by Class

6.1.3 Top Technologies by Sub-Class

6.1.4 Top Technologies by Main-Group

6.1.5 Top Technologies by Sub-Group

6.1.6 Top Technologies and Main Trends

6.2 Five Recent dominant technologies

6.3 Key Patents

6.4 The main themes of patents

6.5 Technology clustering

6.6 Top inventors

7. Key Players' Patent Profile

7.1 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO

7.1.1 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO company Overview

7.1.2 Patent family analysis

7.1.3 Top Processes

7.1.4 Top Technologies

7.1.5 Collaboration

7.1.6 Merge and Acquisitions

7.1.7 Key patents

7.1.8 Topic modeling

7.1.9 Patents clustering

7.2 EXXONMOBIL RES ENG CO

7.2.1 EXXONMOBIL RES ENG CO company Overview

7.2.2 Patent family analysis

7.2.3 Top Processes

7.2.4 Top Technologies

7.2.5 Collaboration

7.2.6 Merge and Acquisitions

7.2.7 Key patents

7.2.8 Topic modeling

7.2.9 Patents clustering

7.3 CHINA PETROLEUM CHEM CORP

7.3.1 CHINA PETROLEUM CHEM CORP company Overview

7.3.2 Patent family analysis

7.3.3 Top Processes

7.3.4 Top Technologies

7.3.5 Collaboration

7.3.6 Merge and Acquisitions

7.3.7 Key patents

7.3.8 Topic modeling

7.3.9 Patents clustering

7.4 DALIAN INST CHEM PHYSICS CAS

7.4.1 DALIAN INST CHEM PHYSICS CAS company Overview

7.4.2 Patent family analysis

7.4.3 Top Processes

7.4.4 Top Technologies

7.4.5 Collaboration

7.4.6 Merge and Acquisitions

7.4.7 Key patents

7.4.8 Topic modeling

7.4.9 Patents clustering

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE company Overview

7.5.2 Patent family analysis

7.5.3 Top Processes

7.5.4 Top Technologies

7.5.5 Collaboration

7.5.6 Merge and Acquisitions

7.5.7 Key patents

7.5.8 Topic modeling

7.5.9 Patents clustering

Companies Featured



Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Exxonmobil Res Eng Co

China Petroleum & Chem Corp

Dalian Inst Chem Physics CAS

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LP

UOP LLC

Total Res Technology Feluy

Shell Oil Co IFP Energies Nouvelles

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