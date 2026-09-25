Ink Paragon Launches Searchable Catalog For Sponsored Media Placements

InkparagonPR

Ink Paragon launches a searchable catalog listing prices, turnaround estimates and publishing conditions for 200+ media placement options.

CYPRUS, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Platform lists pricing, turnaround estimates and publishing conditions for more than 200 publication optionsInk Paragon has announced the launch of an online platform that organizes information about press release distribution and sponsored article placements across more than 200 publication options.Developed by Intelligent Punks Studio, the platform brings publication research, content preparation, approvals and order tracking into one system.The catalog allows companies, founders and agencies to search available publication options by industry, audience geography, publication authority and budget. Each listing displays information such as the listed price, estimated turnaround time and applicable content requirements.Where the information is available, listings also explain whether an article will be identified as sponsored or partner content and whether links are follow or nofollow.Pricing and placement conditions vary by publication, content format and review process. The applicable information is displayed within each listing.Comparing Publication RequirementsInk Paragon was created to organize information that can influence the selection of a publication.Price is one factor, but geography, subject matter, content labeling, link policy and turnaround time may also affect whether a publication is appropriate for a specific announcement.The platform includes a matching function that uses information about a company, its target audience, preferred country, budget and communication objective to organize potentially relevant publication options.Users may also browse the catalog directly and review individual publication listings before making a selection.From Brief to PublicationAfter selecting a publication, the user submits a brief describing the company, announcement and intended audience.Ink Paragon's editorial team prepares an article based on the submitted information or reviews content supplied by the client against the selected publication's requirements.The client reviews the completed draft before it is submitted. The status of the placement and the published link can then be monitored through the user portal.Approval of a draft does not replace the publication's own review process. All placements remain subject to outlet availability, editorial conditions and content policies.Press Releases and Sponsored ArticlesThe platform separates press releases from sponsored articles because they follow different formats.A press release is a structured announcement concerning a development such as a company launch, partnership, appointment, funding event or business expansion.A sponsored article is a paid feature prepared for placement on a specific publication. Its format, labeling and link policy depend on the requirements of that outlet.Ink Paragon displays the available information associated with each format before the user submits an order.Account Management for AgenciesThe platform also includes account functions for public relations firms, marketing agencies and consultants managing publication activity for multiple clients.Agency users can organize orders by client, submit briefs, review drafts, monitor publication status and maintain a record of completed placements through one account.At launch, the catalog includes publication opportunities across business, finance, technology, artificial intelligence, ecommerce, real estate, healthcare, cybersecurity, entertainment, professional services and consumer products.Publication details will be updated as outlet pricing, availability and content requirements change.About Ink ParagonInk Paragon is an online platform for researching and managing press release distribution and sponsored article placements. The platform provides publication information, listed pricing, estimated turnaround times, editorial preparation, client approval and campaign tracking.Ink Paragon is a product of Intelligent Punks Studio.Website:Media Contact:...

Karen Kizer

Intelligent Punks

+357 94 414290

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Ink Paragon Launches Searchable Catalog for Sponsored Media Placements News Provided By Intelligent Punks September 25, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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