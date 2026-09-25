Karishma Tanna Shares Glimpses Of Ganpati Celebrations With Husband Varun Bangera And Ekta Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna gave a glimpse into her recent celebrations as she shared a series of pictures featuring husband Varun Bangera and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Naagin' actress shared a carousel of pictures offering a peek into her festive moments, including glimpses from Ganpati celebrations and time spent with her loved ones. The actress simply captioned the post:“Life lately! Ganpati Bappa celebrations n Other things beautiful.”

In the pictures, Karishma can be seen posing with Varun, while another frame features the actress with Ekta Kapoor. The photos capture the actress enjoying festive celebrations and sharing candid moments with those close to her. Tanna recently joined the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at producer Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai residence, where she was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Dressed in traditional festive attire, the actress attended the annual Ganpati celebrations at Ekta's home. Karishma has also been known to celebrate the festival at home and has previously shared glimpses of her Ganpati festivities and traditional looks with fans on social media. Clad in a vibrant pink-and-blue traditional ensemble, Karishma Tanna attended the annual Ganpati darshan and puja at Ekta Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

The actress also gave a glimpse of her festive style, showcasing her love for vibrant Indian wear on social media around the celebrations.

Several other celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Mouni Roy, were also spotted at Ekta Kapoor's residence for Ganpati darshan.

For the unversed Karishma and Varun tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. The actress often shares glimpses of their personal moments and celebrations on social media. Karishma welcomed her son, Ved, with husband Varun Bangera, on July 29 this year. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29. They shared a monochrome picture of a baby's feet with 'he's here' written on a tag attached to the toes.

They wrote in the caption,“It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”